If you expected panic out of the Arizona Diamondbacks after news broke of the Los Angeles Dodgers signing free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, think again.

Maybe its just the calm, cool demeaner of ace Zac Gallen, but there was no dramatic reaction from him when he was asked about his thoughts on the Dodgers moves.

“The Dodgers just kinda do what they do, which is spend money and try to put the best team out there they can to win a championship,” Gallen said Friday on Wolf & Luke. “But yeah, kinda crazy that they’re going out there and spending that much money.”

Gallen did admit that he didn’t exactly think the Dodgers would add Yamamoto after spending so much money on Ohtani, but he was prepared to go to battle with Ohtani from the beginning of the free agent period.

“Ohtani didn’t surprise me much, maybe the size of the contract a little bit,” Gallen said.

The D-backs did not sit still themselves, adding Eduardo Rodriguez to help bolster the rotation and Eugenio Suarez to help solidify the infield.

With the new additions and prestige of coming off a World Series appearance, the D-backs might not be able to fly under the radar quite like they did last year.

“I think were gonna have a little more of an expectation on us for sure because of what we did last year and what we added,” Gallen said.

He was also pretty stoked about the team reloading in the outfield with the news of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. resigning with the team becoming official on Friday.

“Lourdes is unbelievable in the clubhouse, he’s such a great guy,” Gallen said. “I’m gonna venture to say he probably helped (catcher) Gabby (Moreno) get really comfortable.

“Great guy, works hard. From a pitchers standpoint I think he was undersold, undervalued from the defensive side of it.”

