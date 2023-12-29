Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (right ankle sprain) is listed as questionable for Friday’s home game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro first reported Beal was nearing his return, noting Wednesday he could potentially play in one of the final games of December.

Additionally, Shams Charania reported Thursday on FanDuel TV that Beal’s return could happen “as soon as this weekend.”

Despite the team saying on Dec. 18 that Beal wouldn’t be re-evaluated until “the start of January,” signs are pointing to a possible return before January starts on Monday.

Phoenix plays the Hornets on Friday and the Orlando Magic on Sunday before a third matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on New Year’s Day.

Beal sprained his right ankle in a loss to the New York Knicks on Dec. 15 as Donte DiVincenzo encroached on Beal’s landing zone coming down from a made three-pointer. Beal stayed in to complete the four-point play at the foul line before exiting and not returning.

Though the Suns’ Big 3 of Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant has played just 24 minutes together over five quarters, they boast a 24.7 net rating including a 132.7 offensive rating.

For reference, the Philadelphia 76ers lead the league with an 11.2 net rating, and the Indiana Pacers lead the league with a 121.8 offensive rating.

In six games this season, Beal is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 25.2 minutes per game with a career-high 42.9% shooting mark from deep.

After a 12-game stretch where the Suns went 3-9, Phoenix is coming off its best win of the month, a 129-113 win over the Houston Rockets, who are still a half game ahead of the Suns in the Western Conference standings.

Beal has been going through pregame warmups ahead of recent games, including before the win over Houston.