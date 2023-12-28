Close
Suns’ Bradley Beal could return from ankle sprain this weekend

Dec 28, 2023, 9:06 AM | Updated: 9:26 am

Bradley Beal...

Bradley Beal is reportedly nearing his return. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is nearing his return, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

“He will be back at the latest by the first week in January,” Gambadoro said on a Wednesday episode of Burns & Gambo. “It’s possible he could play in one of these final games in December, but more likely that he comes back in early January.”

Additionally, Shams Charania reported Thursday on FanDuel TV that Beal’s return could happen “as soon as this weekend.”

Despite the team saying on Dec. 18 that Beal wouldn’t be re-evaluated until “the start of January,” signs are pointing to a possible return before January starts on Monday.

Phoenix plays the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and the Orlando Magic on Sunday before a third matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on New Year’s Day.

Beal sprained his right ankle in a loss to the New York Knicks on Dec. 15 as Donte DiVincenzo encroached on Beal’s landing zone coming down from a made three-pointer. Beal stayed in to complete the four-point play.

Though the Big 3 has played just 24 minutes together over five quarters, they boast a +24.7 net rating including a 132.7 offensive rating.

For reference, the Philadelphia 76ers lead the league with a +11.2 net rating, and the Indiana Pacers lead the league with a 121.8 offensive rating.

In six games this season, Beal is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 25.2 minutes per game with what would be a career-high 42.9% shooting mark from deep.

After a 12-game stretch where the Suns went 3-9, Phoenix is coming off its best win of the month, a 129-113 win over the Houston Rockets, who are still a half game ahead of the Suns in the Western Conference standings.

Beal has been going through pre-game warm ups ahead of recent games, including before the win over Houston.

