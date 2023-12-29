Close
Oklahoma leads Arizona at halftime of Valero Alamo Bowl

Dec 28, 2023, 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:04 pm

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Oklahoma erased a 13-0 deficit and jumped to a 14-13 halftime lead over Arizona in the Valero Alamo Bowl. The Wildcats defense forced three turnovers and senior Jacob Cowing set Arizona’s single season receiving touchdown record before the break.

In the first five minutes, Wildcats kicker Tyler Loop opened the scoring with a 39-yard field goal on the opening drive before freshman safety Genesis Smith intercepted Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold on the Sooners’ opening drive. A couple plays later, Noah Fifita found Cowing for a 35-yard touchdown pass to put the Wildcats up 10-0.

With that touchdown, Cowing set the Arizona single season receiving touchdown record with 12. The senior from Maricopa also moved into ninth on the FBS career receiving list, passing former Wyoming receiver Ryan Yarborough.

Former Chandler High School standout Gunner Maldonado then intercepted Arnold again on the Sooners’ third drive. This is the second straight game Maldonado has had an interception.

Another Loop field goal put the Wildcats up 13-0. Gavin Sawchuk then scored on an 18-yard rush for the Sooners to cut their deficit to 13-7. Sawchuk has eight carries for 92 yards in the opening half.

On the next drive, Fifita tossed an interception, but on the next play, senior defensive back Martell Irby forced a fumble that was recovered by Maldonado.


The Sooners claimed their first lead of the game late in the second quarter. Arnold capped a six-play, 92-yard drive by throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson to put Oklahoma up 14-13.

