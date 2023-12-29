Oklahoma leads Arizona at halftime of Valero Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma erased a 13-0 deficit and jumped to a 14-13 halftime lead over Arizona in the Valero Alamo Bowl. The Wildcats defense forced three turnovers and senior Jacob Cowing set Arizona’s single season receiving touchdown record before the break.

In the first five minutes, Wildcats kicker Tyler Loop opened the scoring with a 39-yard field goal on the opening drive before freshman safety Genesis Smith intercepted Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold on the Sooners’ opening drive. A couple plays later, Noah Fifita found Cowing for a 35-yard touchdown pass to put the Wildcats up 10-0.

Two plays of beauty. Arizona has taken over this game less than five minutes in. Genesis Smith. Noah Fifita. Jacob Cowing. 10-0 Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/ru21JqDuan — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) December 29, 2023

With that touchdown, Cowing set the Arizona single season receiving touchdown record with 12. The senior from Maricopa also moved into ninth on the FBS career receiving list, passing former Wyoming receiver Ryan Yarborough.

Former Chandler High School standout Gunner Maldonado then intercepted Arnold again on the Sooners’ third drive. This is the second straight game Maldonado has had an interception.

Jackson Arnold gets picked off for a 2nd time in the 1st quarter, this time it’s Gunner Maldonado for #Arizona! pic.twitter.com/YEpF6WClrE — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 29, 2023

Another Loop field goal put the Wildcats up 13-0. Gavin Sawchuk then scored on an 18-yard rush for the Sooners to cut their deficit to 13-7. Sawchuk has eight carries for 92 yards in the opening half.

On the next drive, Fifita tossed an interception, but on the next play, senior defensive back Martell Irby forced a fumble that was recovered by Maldonado.

This forced fumble by Martell Irby is as good as it gets chasing a play. pic.twitter.com/ee3FpJCevX — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) December 29, 2023



The Sooners claimed their first lead of the game late in the second quarter. Arnold capped a six-play, 92-yard drive by throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson to put Oklahoma up 14-13.

