Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CONTESTS

36th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival

Jan 3, 2024, 8:30 AM | Updated: 8:32 am

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY PROMOTIONS


Arizona Sports

The Countdown to Revelry begins! Lots of surprises at the 36th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival- Opening on February 3! 

You will find life in the 16th century is festive and fun in our 50-acre medieval playground where there is something for everyone in our shire. Pleasure is the Order of the Day…so put, your daily cares aside and escape to the Arizona Renaissance Festival.

Register below for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets!

Contests

...

Promotions

Arizona Sports Coach of the Month

Nominate a youth sports coach to be the Arizona Sports Coach of the Month and they could win $500!

10 days ago

...

Promotions

Win an autographed Kyler Murray Jersey

Murray Christmas!!! Register to win an autographed Kyler Murray jersey, plus four tickets to see Cardinals vs Seahawks game on January 7! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get 20+ additional entries!

17 days ago

...

Promotions

Vitalant Blood Drive

Going into the holiday, blood supplies are critically low. Vitalant will be at the Tempe Center for the Arts on Sunday, Januray 7, 7am – 1pm. In appreciation for giving blood, all donors will be thanked with a voucher for free 10" Cheese pizza, one vouche for one-day admission to the 2024 WM Phoenix Open & a chance to win $500 gift card!

20 days ago

...

Promotions

Win tickets to Bill Burr

Legendary comedian Bill Burr is heading to Arizona Financial Theatre on April 25, tickets are now on sale, and you can win a pair now! 

1 month ago

...

Promotions

We All Win With Ak-Chin Quiz

Take the quiz on Ak-Chin trivia below to be entered for a chance to win a $75 Visa gift card!!

1 month ago

...

Promotions

Second Show Added! – Win tickets to TOOL

Second show alert! Register to win tickets to see TOOL at Footprint Center on Feb. 10.

1 month ago

36th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival