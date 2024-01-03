Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ tipoff time, TV channel for Jan. 24 vs. Mavericks changes

Jan 3, 2024, 3:07 PM

Suns guard Devin Booker defending Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Suns guard Devin Booker defending Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns will slide into a bigger primetime slot on Jan. 24 for a road game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The game will now air at 6:30 p.m. MST, an hour earlier than originally scheduled, and move from ESPN to ABC. It will be featured in ABC’s NBA Wednesdays in January.

It will still air the local broadcast on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports.

It swaps with a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs that swaps into the ESPN slot.

RELATED STORIES

The Suns now have two NBA Wednesday games on ABC, with a Jan. 31 road game against the Brooklyn Nets already scheduled.

The NBA jumped at the opportunity to showcase the league on weeknights, announcing the plan to flex games originally set for ESPN onto ABC as the national network needed filler with the since-settled writers’ strike impacting primetime shows.

ABC’s NBA Wednesdays in January schedule

Jan. 3: Bulls at Knicks
Jan. 10: Pelicans at Warriors
Jan. 17: Mavericks at Lakers
Jan. 24: Suns at Mavericks
Jan. 31: Suns at Nets

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker, Paul George...

Damon Allred

Beef history: Devin Booker, Paul George meet for first time since summer standoff

Devin Booker has made a reputation for beefing with other star players, but few have reached the boiling point like the one with Paul George.

2 hours ago

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tom Kuebel

Suns’ Kevin Durant will miss 2nd straight game with hamstring injury

Kevin Durant will miss his second straight game for the Phoenix Suns with a hamstring injury as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

21 hours ago

Bradley Beal...

Tom Kuebel

Bradley Beal expects Suns continuity and defense to take time

Suns guard Bradley Beal is working his way back from an ankle injury and believes getting the defense right will be key to the Suns success.

22 hours ago

Head coach Frank Vogel of the Phoenix Suns shakes hands with Bol Bol #11 during the first half agai...

Kellan Olson

Bol Bol provides spark off bench for Suns in win over Blazers

The Phoenix Suns are 3-for-3 halfway through a six-game homestand after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 109-88.

2 days ago

A Suns fan got the crowd into it after he solved a Rubik's Cube on the jumbotron at Footprint Cente...

Haboob Blog

Suns fan on jumbotron solves Rubiks Cube in seconds

During a wild second quarter between the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers, one fan solved a Rubik's Cube in a matter of seconds.

2 days ago

Bol Bol...

Damon Allred

Suns’ Bol Bol throws down eurostep dunk in blowout win over Blazers

Suns center Bol Bol was part of the rotation early against the Trail Blazers, and it didn't take long for him to make the most of it.

2 days ago

Suns’ tipoff time, TV channel for Jan. 24 vs. Mavericks changes