The Phoenix Suns will slide into a bigger primetime slot on Jan. 24 for a road game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The game will now air at 6:30 p.m. MST, an hour earlier than originally scheduled, and move from ESPN to ABC. It will be featured in ABC’s NBA Wednesdays in January.

It will still air the local broadcast on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports.

It swaps with a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs that swaps into the ESPN slot.

The Suns now have two NBA Wednesday games on ABC, with a Jan. 31 road game against the Brooklyn Nets already scheduled.

The NBA jumped at the opportunity to showcase the league on weeknights, announcing the plan to flex games originally set for ESPN onto ABC as the national network needed filler with the since-settled writers’ strike impacting primetime shows.

ABC’s NBA Wednesdays in January schedule

– Jan. 3: Bulls at Knicks

– Jan. 10: Pelicans at Warriors

– Jan. 17: Mavericks at Lakers

– Jan. 24: Suns at Mavericks

– Jan. 31: Suns at Nets

