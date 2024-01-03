Arizona Coyotes veteran forward Jason Zucker had a hearing scheduled with the NHL Department of Player Safety for Wednesday after a hit on Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins during Tuesday’s matchup at Mullett Arena.

Cousins delivered a hit on Arizona’s Juusco Valimaki while the latter was on a knee along the boards late in the second period, and Zucker responded by checking Cousins from behind. That led to a fight between Zucker and Florida’s Gustav Forsling.

Things got nasty between Jason Zucker and Nick Cousins at the end of the 2nd period tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/CgmfIFz76g — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 3, 2024

Zucker received major penalties for boarding and fighting along with a game misconduct, so his night was over. Forsling was hit with an instigator penalty.

The NHL is considering supplemental discipline for Zucker for boarding/interference, the league said.

Arizona was outscored 3-1 in the final period and fell 4-1.

After a physical game, Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny said he wasn’t concerned about his team’s toughness.

“We can take care of ourselves, I’m not worried about that,” Tourigny told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday. “I think we have guys who are willing, and we have toughness on our team so it’s not the style of game where we shy away or we don’t perform, that’s not a problem for us.”

The Coyotes host the New York Islanders on Thursday with four games remaining in the homestand.

Follow @AZSports