New York Mets claim INF Diego Castillo from Arizona Diamondbacks

Jan 5, 2024, 6:25 PM

Diego Castillo...

Diego Castillo #64 formerly of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 22, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Diego Castillo was claimed by the New York Mets off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

The 26-year-old appeared in one big league game last year for Arizona, flying out as a pinch hitter on July 31.

He had a big year for Triple-A Reno, hitting .313 with 33 doubles, three homers, 72 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 124 games for the Aces. He moved around the infield, playing 263.1 innings at second base, 197 innings at shortstop and 46.1 innings at third base.

Castillo made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2022, when he batted .206 with 11 homers and 19 RBIs in 96 games. He was traded to Arizona in December 2022 for right-handed pitcher Scott Randall.

Castillo was designated for assignment on Dec. 22 to open a roster spot when the Diamondbacks re-signed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Arizona added infield depth to the organization by agreeing to a minor league contract with Kevin Newman.

