The Arizona Wildcats rebounded from a split at the Bay Area schools and swept Colorado and Utah to move to No. 8 in the latest men’s college basketball rankings from the Associated Press.

The Wildcats, who were 10th heading into the weekend, beat the Buffaloes 97-50 before a 92-73 victory over the Utes at McKale Center.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd’s team is alone with a 3-1 mark in Pac-12 play, trailing only 4-0 Oregon and Arizona State in the standings. The rest of the conference sits at 2-2 or 1-3.

Elsewhere in the state of Arizona, Grand Canyon is eight spots out of the AP’s top 25 with 35 points in the polling.

GCU beat Southern Utah and then Utah Tech by double-digits to advance to 14-1 on the year and 4-0 in WAC league play.

Purdue held its place atop the AP top 25 on Monday following its win over Illinois in a top-10 showdown, while Houston jumped Kansas into second place as the last unbeaten team in Division I men’s college basketball.

The Boilermakers, who beat the No. 9 Illini 83-78 last week, picked up five more first-place votes and had 54 of the 63 possible to remain at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. The Cougars received seven first-place votes and were second, while the Jayhawks had the other two first-place votes but fell a spot to third after their down-to-the-wire win over TCU.

Houston is 14-0 for the third time in school history after beginning its Big 12 tenure with a romp past West Virginia. Losses by James Madison and Ole Miss left the Cougars with the only unblemished record.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Men’s college basketball rankings – Jan. 8 AP Poll

Record Pts Prv 1. Purdue (54) 14-1 1566 1 2. Houston (7) 14-0 1486 3 3. Kansas (2) 13-1 1481 2 4. UConn 13-2 1335 4 5. Tennessee 11-3 1291 5 6. Kentucky 11-2 1253 6 7. North Carolina 11-3 1213 8 8. Arizona 12-3 1107 10 9. Oklahoma 13-1 1023 11 10. Illinois 11-3 924 9 11. Marquette 11-4 869 7 11. Duke 11-3 869 14 13. Memphis 13-2 843 15 14. Baylor 12-2 787 18 15. Wisconsin 11-3 663 21 16. Auburn 12-2 559 25 17. Colorado St. 13-2 436 13 18. BYU 12-2 426 12 19. San Diego St. 13-2 386 – 20. Utah St. 14-1 241 – 21. Clemson 11-3 219 16 22. Creighton 11-4 187 – 23. Gonzaga 11-4 185 24 24. FAU 11-4 165 17 25. Texas 11-3 148 20

Others receiving votes: Dayton 126, Mississippi 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada 77, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John’s 18, Iowa St. 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan St. 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.

