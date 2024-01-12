Suns’ Josh Okogie posterizes Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes

Phoenix Suns wing Josh Okogie can explode with his athleticism at any time and uses it all over the floor.

In Thursday night’s showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers, Okogie was able to steal back the ball a few seconds after missing a 3-pointer. He looked up and saw an open lane, one Los Angeles’ LeBron James wasn’t interested in containing, so Okogie got off to the races toward the rim.

That’s where another big-time leaper in seven-footer Jaxson Hayes was ready to meet him. But he was just too late.

JOSH OKOGIE POSTER ON HAYES pic.twitter.com/VDji15zLJG — Cage (@ridiculouscage) January 12, 2024

Okogie on the next possession after sinking the free throw drew an offensive foul working through a screen as well, a strong shift for him off the bench.

Phoenix led the Lakers by 14 at the half after putting up 30-plus points in each of the opening two quarters. Devin Booker scored a game-high 23 points in it.

