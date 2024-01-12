Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Josh Okogie posterizes Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes

Jan 11, 2024, 9:16 PM | Updated: 9:26 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns wing Josh Okogie can explode with his athleticism at any time and uses it all over the floor.

In Thursday night’s showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers, Okogie was able to steal back the ball a few seconds after missing a 3-pointer. He looked up and saw an open lane, one Los Angeles’ LeBron James wasn’t interested in containing, so Okogie got off to the races toward the rim.

That’s where another big-time leaper in seven-footer Jaxson Hayes was ready to meet him. But he was just too late.

Okogie on the next possession after sinking the free throw drew an offensive foul working through a screen as well, a strong shift for him off the bench.

Phoenix led the Lakers by 14 at the half after putting up 30-plus points in each of the opening two quarters. Devin Booker scored a game-high 23 points in it.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker drives past Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat...

Arizona Sports

Suns G Devin Booker gains momentum in NBA All-Star fan voting

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has inched up in the NBA All-Star Game fan voting with the second release of returns made public Thursday.

11 hours ago

Bol Bol #11 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the first half of the NBA game against the Miami Heat...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns getting healthier with return of Bol Bol vs. Lakers

The Phoenix Suns are getting back Bol Bol and Nassir Little for Thursday's game in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Empire of the Suns podcast: The Phoenix Suns look like an average basketball team

Empire of the Suns podcast: The Phoenix Suns look like an average basketball team. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Where is the Suns team that Frank Vogel promised?

Where is the Suns team that Frank Vogel promised? Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

2 days ago

Phoenix Suns Eric Gordon, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen (Photos courte...

Kellan Olson

What makes an elite shooter? Suns’ own share jump-shot origins

The Phoenix Suns have five of the best and most fundamentally sound shooters in the world. How did each of them develop that?

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: The Phoenix Suns record against the best in the West will shock you

The Phoenix Suns record against the best in the West will shock you Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

2 days ago

Suns’ Josh Okogie posterizes Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes