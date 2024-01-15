Arizona RB Jonah Coleman to enter the NCAA transfer portal

Arizona running back Jonah Coleman announced on Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Coleman became the first player to leave the Wildcats after Washington hired head coach Jedd Fisch away from Arizona on Sunday.

i love you tucson forever ❤️ — Jonah Coleman (@jonahcoleman8) January 15, 2024

Even though the transfer portal closed earlier this month, the NCAA allows players an extra 30-day window to enter the transfer portal after a coaching change.

The 5-foot-9, 220 pound back played in all 13 games and led the Wildcats with 871 rushing yards last season as a sophomore. He added five rushing and one receiving touchdown on the season and did not lose a fumble. His 6.8 yards per attempt ranked second in the Pac-12 and his average of 67 yards per game placed him seventh in the conference.

In Arizona’s Nov. 11 win over Colorado, he rushed for a career-high 179 yards on 11 carries, including a 54-yard breakout run against the Buffaloes.

In 2022, he also appeared in every game for the Wildcats and totaled 372 yards on 75 carries while adding four touchdowns.

His receiving production significantly increased in 2023. He had 25 receptions for 283 yards after registering eight catches for 24 yards the year prior.

Out of Lincoln High School in Stockton, California, he was a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports. Before committing to the Wildcats in March 2021, he had offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico State, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State and Tennessee.

Coleman will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Follow @veenstra_david