Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Former Saguaro OL Parker Brailsford to transfer from Washington

Jan 15, 2024, 4:17 PM

Former Saguaro OL Parker Brailsford is transferring from Washington. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Spo...

Former Saguaro OL Parker Brailsford is transferring from Washington. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

As Washington undergoes a football program overhaul with the departure of Kalen DeBoer and arrival of Jedd Fisch, the roster continues to do the same with former Saguaro offensive lineman Parker Brailsford entering the transfer portal on Monday.

The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Brailsford redshirted as a freshman in 2022 but started all 15 games for the Huskies during their national runner-up season in 2023. He graded out as the second-best center in the country by Pro Football Focus.

He was named to the Freshman All-America First Team and All-Pac-12 Second Team for his play.

According to On3 Sports, Brailsford will have three years of eligibility remaining.

RELATED STORIES

In high school playing for the Saguaro Sabercats, he played in two Open Division state championships, winning one as a senior. He played for coach Jason Mohns, who is now the TE coach at Arizona State.

ASU didn’t offer the three-star Brailsford coming out of high school in 2022, but that was before Mohns arrived.

Leif Fautanu, who will be a redshirt senior this fall, finished the season as the starting center for the Sun Devils and was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

Brailsford could also follow his Washington coach DeBoer to Alabama, which just lost its starting center Seth McLaughlin in the portal to Ohio State following poor snaps during the Crimson Tide’s loss in the Rose Bowl.

Arizona State Football

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State football’s Kenny Dillingham discusses AD search

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham discussed ASU's athletic director search, NIL and the transfer portal.

5 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils podcast: Kenny Dillingham wants to help vet the next ASU athletic director

Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

5 days ago

Head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Arizona Sports

Dillingham: Arizona State football in better position with NIL than 3 months ago

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham said his program's NIL standing has improved but still has a ways to go.

5 days ago

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Alex Weiner

Arizona State football’s Kenny Dillingham clear with QBs about competition, talks transfers

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham was very honest with QBs Jaden Rashada and Trenton Bourguet about his plans to add competition.

6 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Kenny Dillingham talks transfer portal, fundraising and more on Burns & Gambo

Kenny Dillingham talks transfer portal, fundraising and more on Burns & Gambo. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow the […]

6 days ago

Jim Harbaugh...

Associated Press

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh delivers championship title over Washington amid cheating scandal

Harbaugh and Michigan, undeterred by suspensions, beat No. 2 Washington 34-13 Monday night in the College Football Playoff title game.

7 days ago

Former Saguaro OL Parker Brailsford to transfer from Washington