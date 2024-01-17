Close
Dog pees on court during puppy race at Phoenix Suns game

Jan 16, 2024, 8:58 PM | Updated: 9:02 pm

Suns Puppy Race...

Suns Puppy Race (X Photo/@Suns)

(X Photo/@Suns)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Perhaps the bright lights and the pressure of competition got to him. Or maybe nature just called. Either way, a dog left a puddle at center court during a halftime puppies race at the Phoenix Suns’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Former Suns wing Ish Wainright seemed to get a kick out of it.

The race was chaotic enough as it was, given the nature of halftime puppy races in basketball arenas. The dogs didn’t quite know where to go, leading to a lot of huddling at the starting line and toys to guide them. Basketball fans all over got the chance to enjoy the competition on NBA League Pass.

This was not the first time a dog has peed on the Suns’ floor, as it happened in 2022, as well.

At least it wasn’t a goat.

