Perhaps the bright lights and the pressure of competition got to him. Or maybe nature just called. Either way, a dog left a puddle at center court during a halftime puppies race at the Phoenix Suns’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

brief delay here in phoenix. pic.twitter.com/mdgYlvsvLv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 17, 2024

Former Suns wing Ish Wainright seemed to get a kick out of it.

I’m weak !! These puppies are peeing all over the court 🤣 — Ish Strongman Wainright 😈 (@Wainright24) January 17, 2024

The race was chaotic enough as it was, given the nature of halftime puppy races in basketball arenas. The dogs didn’t quite know where to go, leading to a lot of huddling at the starting line and toys to guide them. Basketball fans all over got the chance to enjoy the competition on NBA League Pass.

This was not the first time a dog has peed on the Suns’ floor, as it happened in 2022, as well.

At least it wasn’t a goat.

Follow @AZSports