Group of Cardinals assistants set to coach at 2024 Senior Bowl

Jan 22, 2024, 6:26 PM | Updated: 7:57 pm

Israel Woolfork looks on...

Arizona Cardinals QBs coach Israel Woolfork looks on during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Vincent DeAngelis's Profile Picture

BY VINCENT DEANGELIS


Arizona Sports

The 2024 Senior Bowl will welcome a group of Arizona Cardinals coaches to the American team this year, with quarterback coach Israel Woolfork, running backs coach Autry Denson, offensive quality control coach Connor Senger and assistant offensive line coach Chris Cook joining the team.

Senger will be the wide receivers coach, while Denson and Woolfork will replicate their positions with the Cardinals. Cook will coach the offensive linemen.

Israel Woolfork will have the chance to coach two potential first-round quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix. Woolfork wrapped up his first season as quarterbacks coach for the Cardinals after signing on with first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon’s coaching staff last offseason.

Denson and Cook, like Woolfork, just wrapped up their first season in the desert, while Senger is onto Year 3 with Arizona.

Senger was promoted to offensive quality control coach last offseason after assisting with the team’s quarterbacks in 2022.

