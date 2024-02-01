Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Ex-Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury frontrunner for Raiders’ OC job

Feb 1, 2024, 4:58 PM | Updated: 5:00 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and current USC offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly a frontrunner to land the Las Vegas Raiders’ open offensive coordinator position, per KRPC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

Kingsbury’s name has popped up this NFL hiring cycle, having interviewed with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Raiders.

If Kingsbury were to get the job in Las Vegas, that would pair him with Raiders head coach and former ASU associate head coach and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders are looking at a reset after parting ways with former head coach Josh McDaniels midway through the season. Las Vegas turned to Pierce as the interim head coach before removing the interim tag this offseason. The Pierce-led Raiders won three of their last four games to finish 8-9.

RELATED STORIES

Kingsbury took over as USC’s offensive analyst this past year after the Cardinals fired him following the 2022 regular season. Kingsbury went 4-13 in his final season following a six-year extension ahead of the regular season.

The former Cardinals head coach went 28-37-1 during his tenure in the desert.

Kingsbury got his coaching start as a quality control coach with the Houston Cougars in 2008. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before signing on as Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator in 2011.

Two years later, Kingsbury would make his head-coaching debut for his alma mater in Texas Tech. He would hold that position until 2018 when he was fired by the Red Raiders.

Kingsbury then agreed to become USC’s OC but resigned a month later for the chance at landing a head-coaching job in the NFL. He interviewed with both the New York Jets and Cardinals before signing with the latter.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Cardinals

Dan Quinn claps...

Associated Press

Reports: Washington Commanders hiring Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as head coach

The Washington Commanders have an agreement with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to hire him as head coach.

7 hours ago

Tyler Guyton runs...

Tyler Drake

Tyler Guyton a name to watch for Cardinals’ 2nd 1st-round NFL Draft pick at 2024 Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl prep is off and running. A look at some of the names to watch as it relates to the Cardinals' second first-round pick.

1 day ago

Jesse Luketa at practice...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals re-sign LB Jesse Luketa, OL Carter O’Donnell to 1-year deals

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed LB Jesse Luketa and OL Carter O'Donnell to one-year contracts, the team announced Wednesday.

1 day ago

Mike MacDonald looks on...

Tyler Drake

Report: Seahawks hiring Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as next head coach

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their next head coach, per multiple reports.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Tyler Drake

Will Arizona Cardinals go from non-contender to playoff squad in 2024?

2023 was the 34th straight season where at least four NFL teams that failed to make the playoffs the year before did so the next time around.

1 day ago

Michael Ojemudia makes a tackle...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign cornerback Michael Ojemudia to future contract

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Michael Ojemudia to a future contract for 2024, the team announced Tuesday.

2 days ago

Report: Ex-Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury frontrunner for Raiders’ OC job