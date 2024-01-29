Score big with the ultimate football experience! Arizona Sports & Bud Light are offering you the opportunity to be part of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, witnessing the Cardinals make their historic #4 Pick. Tune in from February 5th to 9th at 8:20 am, 12:20 pm, and 4:20 pm. If you hear your name, seize the moment – you have just 10 minutes to call in and qualify for this extraordinary chance. Don’t miss out on Arizona Sports’ Destination Detroit, brought to you by Bud Light!

Register below!