Suns’ Eric Gordon questionable, Bol Bol out vs. Pacers

Jan 25, 2024, 4:24 PM

Eric Gordon looks on...

Eric Gordon #23 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on December 27, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon is listed as questionable with right wrist soreness for the team’s Friday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Additionally, big man Bol Bol (right foot sprain) has been ruled out, while Damion Lee remains (meniscus) sidelined.

Gordon has missed the past two games, both wins, for Phoenix with the issue. The last time Gordon played was Sunday against the Pacers, where he recorded four points, three rebounds, two assists and a block in 30 minutes.

This season (36 games), Gordon is averaging 12.5 points per game on 44.3% shooting and 37.6% from deep to go along with 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per 30.4 minutes of action.

Bol is dealing with a right foot sprain and hasn’t played since Jan. 11 in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The big man (12 games) is averaging 3.4 points on 73.9% shooting and 2.3 rebounds per 7.2 minutes per game.

The Pacers meanwhile will be without star player Tyrese Haliburton for another game as he continues to deal with a hamstring issue.

This season, Haliburton has appeared in 34 games and is averaging 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and a league-leading 12.6 assists per game.

The Suns take on the Pacers on Friday night. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

