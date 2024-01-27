Close
Suns’ Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic questionable to play against Magic

Jan 27, 2024, 3:11 PM | Updated: 6:05 pm

Bradley Beal #3 walks off of the court he was hit in the nose in the second half against the Indian...

Bradley Beal #3 walks off of the court he was hit in the nose in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 26, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is questionable to play Sunday against the Magic in Orlando with a nasal fracture. Suns center Jusuf Nurkic was also ruled questionable with a left thumb sprain.

Bol Bol (right foot sprain) and Damion Lee (right meniscus surgery) both remain out for the Suns.

For the Magic, Gary Harris was ruled out with a right calf strain. Harris has missed the last 11 games after picking up the injury on Jan. 3 in Sacramento.

Beal exited Friday’s loss against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter after taking an elbow to his face.

With 8:09 remaining in the third quarter, Beal was unintentionally struck in the face by Pacers center Myles Turner who was gathering and making a move towards the basket. Beal was attempting to draw a charge and took an elbow to the face as a result.

Turner was charged with a common foul after a replay review. A bloodied Beal went to the locker room but returned to the game in the beginning of the fourth quarter. Suns head coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the game that Beal likely played with a broken nose.

The three-time All-Star finished with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes.

Beal is averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 21 games this season. He missed 24 games earlier this season between a back injury and ankle sprain. The Suns’ Big 3 has played in just 14 games together this season out of a possible 45.

The Bosnian big man exited with a left thumb injury during the third quarter of Friday’s game and did not return. Nurkic told reporters after the game his thumb is not broken, and X-rays came back negative.

Nurkic’s night ended with two points, four rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes. The former Trail Blazer is averaging 11.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 43 games this season. He missed two games in December due to personal reasons.

