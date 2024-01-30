Big 12 releases Arizona Wildcats’ conference football schedule
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The Arizona Wildcats start their Big 12 football schedule in 2024 by visiting a familiar former Pac-12 team in Utah on Saturday, Sept. 28.
That comes with an asterisk, as the Wildcats have a previously scheduled Big 12 game either Friday, Sept. 13 or Saturday, Sept. 14 against Kansas State. That will not count as a conference game.
The Big 12 released its 16-team conference slate Tuesday after already having announced the opponent matchups through the 2027 season in November.
The Wildcats host Arizona State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston and West Virginia. Arizona will travel to BYU, Utah, TCU and UCF.
Another quirk: Arizona has two byes, with one right before official Big 12 play begins on Sept. 20 and again on Nov. 9 with three regular-season games remaining.
2024 Arizona Wildcats Big 12 conference football schedule
Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. New Mexico
Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Northern Arizona
Friday, Sept. 13 or Saturday, Sept. 14 at Kansas State (non-conference game vs. Big 12 member)
BYE
Saturday, Sept. 28 at Utah
Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Texas Tech
Saturday, Oct. 12 at BYU
Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Colorado
Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. West Virginia
Saturday, Nov. 2 at UCF
BYE
Nov. 14, Nov. 15 or Nov. 16 vs. Houston
Saturday, Nov. 23 at TCU
Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Arizona State