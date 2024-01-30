Close
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Big 12 releases Arizona Wildcats’ conference football schedule

Jan 30, 2024, 9:32 AM

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita...

Quarterback Noah Fifita #11 of the Arizona Wildcats gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Utah Utes at Arizona Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Wildcats start their Big 12 football schedule in 2024 by visiting a familiar former Pac-12 team in Utah on Saturday, Sept. 28.

That comes with an asterisk, as the Wildcats have a previously scheduled Big 12 game either Friday, Sept. 13 or Saturday, Sept. 14 against Kansas State. That will not count as a conference game.

The Big 12 released its 16-team conference slate Tuesday after already having announced the opponent matchups through the 2027 season in November.

The Wildcats host Arizona State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston and West Virginia. Arizona will travel to BYU, Utah, TCU and UCF.

Another quirk: Arizona has two byes, with one right before official Big 12 play begins on Sept. 20 and again on Nov. 9 with three regular-season games remaining.

2024 Arizona Wildcats Big 12 conference football schedule

Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. New Mexico

Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Northern Arizona

Friday, Sept. 13 or Saturday, Sept. 14 at Kansas State (non-conference game vs. Big 12 member)

BYE

Saturday, Sept. 28 at Utah

Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Texas Tech

Saturday, Oct. 12 at BYU

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Colorado

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. West Virginia

Saturday, Nov. 2 at UCF

BYE

Nov. 14, Nov. 15 or Nov. 16 vs. Houston

Saturday, Nov. 23 at TCU

Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Arizona State

