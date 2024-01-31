Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant make top 10 in NBA jersey sales for Suns

Jan 31, 2024, 8:35 AM

Kevin Durant #35 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 18, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Clippers 123-109. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY VINCENT DEANGELIS


The Phoenix Suns’ one-two punch of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant isn’t only succeeding on the court but also in the NBA team shops.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced on Tuesday the NBA’s most popular jersey and team merchandise lists based on NBAStore.com sales for the first half of the 2023-24 regular season.

The Phoenix Suns sold the seventh most jerseys as a franchise. Booker’s jersey was the seventh-highest seller, while Durant finished right behind him at eighth.

Booker is averaging 28.4 points per game on 50.1% shooting, along with 7.3 assists per game. He is vying to crack the NBA All-Star Game as a reserve.

Durant was named an all-star starter for this year and is averaging 28.3 points per game and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 53.1% from the field.

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and the Los Angeles Lakers secured the top spots on the NBA’s most popular jersey and team merchandise lists, respectively.

Top-selling NBA player jerseys

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

3. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

4. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

6. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

7. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

8. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

9. Tyrese Maxey, Philidelphia 76ers

10. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

11. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

12. Joel Embiid, Philidelphia 76ers

13. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

14. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

15. De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Top-selling NBA franchise merchandise

1. Los Angeles Lakers

2. Boston Celtics

3. Golden State Warriors

4. Milwaukee Bucks

5. Philadelphia 76ers

6. Chicago Bulls

7. Phoenix Suns

8. New York Knicks

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Dallas Mavericks

