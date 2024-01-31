Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Bol Bol and Grayson Allen, Nets’ Ben Simmons questionable for Wednesday game

Jan 31, 2024, 10:26 AM | Updated: 10:27 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Brooklyn Nets downgraded guard Ben Simmons from probable to questionable with a knee contusion that he injured Monday in a fall, while the Phoenix Suns also list starting guard Grayson Allen and reserve big man Bol Bol as questionable.

The Nets additionally will be without Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle sprain), center Day’Ron Sharpe (knee hyperextension) and Dariq Whitehead (shin stress reaction).

Allen, amid a career year where he has started all 42 games played for Phoenix, tweaked his ankle in a win against the Miami Heat on Monday and left the game with 13 minutes played. He is averaging 13.2 points and 2.8 assists per outing while shooting 51.5% overall and an NBA-leading 49.8% from three.

RELATED STORIES

Bol hasn’t appeared since a Jan. 11 outing against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a foot sprain.

The 7-foot-3 big man is averaging 3.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in just 7.2 minutes per game. While he’s appeared only 12 times this season, Bol had forced his way into the regular rotation in four games before he was hurt.

For the Nets, Simmons made his return Monday in a win against the Utah Jazz after missing 38 games due to a pinched nerve in his back.

He scored 10 points — and hit all five field goals — to go with 11 assists and eight rebounds but off the bench played only 18 minutes due to a minutes restriction.

Simmons has appeared in only seven games this season.

Phoenix Suns

Jae'Sean Tate dribbles past Mikal Bridges...

Kevin Zimmerman

Reports: Suns linked to trade market of Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly one of the teams interested in acquiring Houston Rockets wing Jae'Sean Tate.

8 minutes ago

Kevin Durant #35 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game Two of the ...

Vincent DeAngelis

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant make top 10 in NBA jersey sales for Suns

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant both ranked in the top 10 for NBA jersey sales. The Phoenix Suns landed in the top 10 for NBA merchandise sales.

5 hours ago

Kevin Durant and Yuta Watanabe as Brooklyn Nets...

Associated Press

Kevin Durant unsure how Brooklyn Nets will receive him in return

Kevin Durant isn't sure what to expect when he returns to Brooklyn. Fans could cheer him, but he doesn't expect a tribute video.

16 hours ago

General view of the Suns at Footprint Center on November 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona....

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns community remembers long-time writer Dave King

The Suns and their fans issued condolences Tuesday as word spread on the death of Dave King, a writer and editor of Bright Side of the Sun.

21 hours ago

Amar'e Stoudemire #1 and Steve Nash #13 of the Phoenix Suns high-five during the NBA game against t...

Vincent DeAngelis

Former Suns star Amar’e Stoudemire has 2 regrets from his career in Phoenix

On March 2, Stoudemire will be inducted into the Phoenix Suns Ring Of Honor. However, he still has his regrets from his time in Phoenix.

23 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Amar’e Stoudemire says he wishes he could take back stepping on the court against San Antonio

Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

1 day ago

Suns’ Bol Bol and Grayson Allen, Nets’ Ben Simmons questionable for Wednesday game