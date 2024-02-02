Bad Birdie Four Peaks Golf Giveaway
Feb 2, 2024, 9:13 AM | Updated: 9:16 am
Feb 2, 2024, 9:13 AM | Updated: 9:16 am
Register for your chance to win the Advance Screening of Dune: Part Two on Monday, February 26 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace!
3 hours ago
Win the ultimate football experience for you and a guest to witness the Cardinals make their No. 4 pick in Detroit! Register and listen for your name from Feb. 5 -9!
4 days ago
Join Arizona star outfielder Corbin Carroll at his inaugural Baseball ProCamp on Feb. 17 at Mountain Pointe High School! Boys and girls in grades 1-8 can join Corbin for baseball skills, drills and fun! Register now for your chance to win a spot at the camp!
4 days ago
Register to win a family four-pack of tickets to see AEW Dynamite LIVE and Rampage on February 7 at Footprint Center!
7 days ago
Come join the Arizona Sports promo team from 6pm - 7:30pm on February 6 at Desert Ridge Improv. While on site we will be giving away the Ultimate Arizona Sports Weekend, 2 tickets to see the Suns vs Jazz, 2 tickets to the WM Phoenix Open & 2 tickets to see Frank Caliendo, along with a $50 Food & Beverage gift card!
8 days ago
Walt's TV & Appliances want you to be game-day ready this February! Register for a chance to win the weekly prize – a Samsung Sound Tower. Plus, One grand prize winner will take home a massive 65" TV!
16 days ago