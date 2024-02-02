Advance Screening Dune: Part Two

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on “Dune: Part Two,” the next chapter of Frank Hebert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast.“Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the loves of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Register below for your chance to win the Advance Screening of Dune: Part Two on Monday, February 26 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace