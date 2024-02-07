Close
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Top-5 rushing TD leader Jacory Croskey-Merritt transfers to Arizona

Feb 7, 2024, 8:16 AM

Jacory Croskey-Merritt...

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt #5 of the New Mexico Lobos looks towards the end zone during the first half agaisnt the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Wildcats’ new coaching staff landed a key transfer with former New Mexico running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt committing to head coach Brent Brennan on Tuesday night.

Croskey-Merritt, who confirmed his commitment over X, posted a historic 1,190-yard season on the ground at 6.3 yards per carry in 2023.

He ranked fifth in the nation with 17 rushing touchdowns and tied for sixth with 18 total scores.

The running back followed new Arizona linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Danny Gonzales, who served as New Mexico head coach until he was fired this past year. Prior to a one-year run with the Lobos, Croskey-Merritt played four seasons at Alcorn State.

How does New Mexico transfer Jacory Croskey-Merritt fit on Arizona's depth chart?

The 5-foot-11, 204-pound back could be in line for immediate action as a No. 1 back for Arizona. The Wildcats lost Jonah Coleman, who followed former head coach Jedd Fisch to Washington. Rotation backs Michael Wiley and D.J. Williams graduated.

Arizona will return Rayshon Luke, who has two years under his belt with a combined 52 rushes and 258 yards (5.0 yards per carry).

The Wildcats’ highest-rated member of the 2024 recruiting class, four-star prospect Jordan Washington, is also a running back and could fight to be part of the rotation for an offense that returns proven talent at quarterback, receiver and offensive line.

