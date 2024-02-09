Darkness suspended play on Thursday’s first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at 6:10 p.m. Play will resume on Friday at 7:30 a.m.

Sahith Theegala is the leader after the first round. Theegala finished -6 after shooting a first-round 65. Andrew Novak is in second at -5 through nine holes.

First-round play of the WM Phoenix Open has been suspended due to weather and/or darkness during each of the last three years. Including this year, Theegala has led at the conclusion of Thursday play twice in the past three years. In 2022, he was -7 through 16 holes when play was suspended due to darkness.

Thursday’s first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open resumed at 4:02 p.m. after being suspended for more than three hours due to unplayable conditions.

The suspension came down at 12:32 p.m. as inclement weather rolled through TPC Scottsdale.

Play has been suspended and fans are trapped at the 16th hole sky box. pic.twitter.com/iJFWQR7c4O — Heidi Hommel (@heidi_hommel) February 8, 2024

It marked the second straight day of WM Phoenix Open week to be suspended due to weather and unplayable conditions after the Annexus Pro-Am was stopped and eventually canceled.

Entering Thursday’s first round, preferred lies were already in effect due to the wet conditions.

The weather is bad, but the vibes on No. 16 are plenty good 💯

@TPCScottsdaleAG is putting in the work @WMPhoenixOpen. pic.twitter.com/59lZgKgbdb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 8, 2024

The golf course wasn’t the only area impacted by the rain and hail, either.

Due to flooding, all grass field parking lots near TPC Scottsdale were closed for Round 1.

Instead, most parking pass holders (Lots 2-6) were directed to park at the northwest corner of Hayden Road and Mayo Blvd. All others (Lot 8 and general parking) were asked to park at WestWorld of Scottsdale or Salt River Fields and use the free shuttles.

According to the WM Phoenix Open’s weather forecast, the expectation was for “a window of showers” to hit from 12-4 p.m.

