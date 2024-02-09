Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GOLF

Round 1 of 2024 WM Phoenix Open suspended due to darkness

Feb 8, 2024, 6:42 PM | Updated: 6:50 pm

Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the ...

Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Darkness suspended play on Thursday’s first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at 6:10 p.m. Play will resume on Friday at 7:30 a.m.

Sahith Theegala is the leader after the first round. Theegala finished -6 after shooting a first-round 65. Andrew Novak is in second at -5 through nine holes.

First-round play of the WM Phoenix Open has been suspended due to weather and/or darkness during each of the last three years. Including this year, Theegala has led at the conclusion of Thursday play twice in the past three years. In 2022, he was -7 through 16 holes when play was suspended due to darkness.

Thursday’s first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open resumed at 4:02 p.m. after being suspended for more than three hours due to unplayable conditions.

The suspension came down at 12:32 p.m. as inclement weather rolled through TPC Scottsdale.

It marked the second straight day of WM Phoenix Open week to be suspended due to weather and unplayable conditions after the Annexus Pro-Am was stopped and eventually canceled.

Entering Thursday’s first round, preferred lies were already in effect due to the wet conditions.

RELATED STORIES

The golf course wasn’t the only area impacted by the rain and hail, either.

Due to flooding, all grass field parking lots near TPC Scottsdale were closed for Round 1.

Instead, most parking pass holders (Lots 2-6) were directed to park at the northwest corner of Hayden Road and Mayo Blvd. All others (Lot 8 and general parking) were asked to park at WestWorld of Scottsdale or Salt River Fields and use the free shuttles.

According to the WM Phoenix Open’s weather forecast, the expectation was for “a window of showers” to hit from 12-4 p.m.

Golf

TPC Scottsdale ahead of hosting the WM Phoenix Open...

Arizona Sports

WM Phoenix Open Round 1 tee times, TV coverage and parking info

How to watch the 2024 WM Phoenix Open with tee times for Round 1, parking information and how to watch TV coverage.

11 hours ago

Spectators scatter as rain brings a halt to the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-AM on Wednesday. ...

Arizona Sports

WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am play canceled due to rain at TPC Scottsdale

Play was canceled at the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am tournament at TPC Scottsdale due to rain from the atmospheric river that flowed through the area on Wednesday.

1 day ago

The WM Phoenix Open Trophy on the 16th hole. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Damon Allred

World’s top golfer Scottie Scheffler favored to win WM Phoenix Open

The field is set as the WM Phoenix Open is getting ready to tee off, and Scottie Scheffler is the favorite, according to betting odds.

1 day ago

The 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open...

Dan Bickley

Bickley: Even with PGA-LIV split, WM Phoenix Open stands tall

The WM Phoenix Open is about us, not the players. It’s about the quality of galleries and not the quality of field.

2 days ago

The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale during the second round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open....

Arizona Sports

Saturday WM Phoenix Open general admission tickets sold out

The WM Phoenix Open has sold out general admission tickets for Saturday's busiest day, the tournament announced Friday.

6 days ago

Larry Fitzgerald's Supper Club 2023...

Arizona Sports

WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am includes Larry Fitzgerald, Nick Saban

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald and retired Alabama head coach Nick Saban committed to the 2024 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am.

9 days ago

Round 1 of 2024 WM Phoenix Open suspended due to darkness