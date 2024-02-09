Close
Kevin Durant: ‘People in the Valley are going to love watching (Royce O’Neale)’

Feb 8, 2024, 11:02 PM

Royce O'Neale #00 and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrate after beating the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 at Moda Center on November 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY DAMON ALLRED


Kevin Durant is reuniting with an old Brooklyn Nets teammate in newly-acquired Royce O’Neale, and he approves of the addition.

After a win over the Utah Jazz in which he scored a game high 31 points, Durant lauded O’Neale’s ability to play with scorers and be effective away from the ball as well as his high IQ, calling him an “underrated passer (who) can shoot the basketball.”

“(O’Neale is) a position-less basketball player that’s gonna help us out and fit in, so I’m excited about him,” Durant said. “I love being around Royce and can’t wait to keep building with him as a person first and then as a teammate.”

Durant added that O’Neale is a connector in different lineups whether it’s as a small ball forward or initiating some offense and getting other guys involved.

“He just plays extremely hard,” Durant said. “Loves the game, loves his teammates, I think people in the Valley are going to love watching him.”

