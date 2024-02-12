Close
The Front Row Card Show is coming to town  March 9-10 at the Renaissance Hotel in Glendale!!
A SHOW FOR COLLECTORS of trading card games, comic books, original artwork, action figures, video games, sports memorabilia, autographs and other collectibles!
Front Row Card Show features a huge variety of vendors, prizes and opportunities to buy, sell and trade.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Enter below for your chance to win free tickets!!

