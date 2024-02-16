Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Mat Ishbia all in on Suns, Mercury, but won’t rule out NFL ‘1 day’

Feb 16, 2024, 4:55 PM

Mat Ishbia at a Phoenix Suns game...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia’s ambitious mindset eventually led him to the Valley where he officially purchased the teams in 2023.

A known hooper, Ishbia’s focus has been on one thing since he got to town: Win championships.

But while he’s all in on both the Suns and Mercury, Ishbia is always open for an opportunity given the right time and place.

“I’d love that. I originally bid on the Denver Broncos,” Ishbia told The Pat McAfee Show on Friday when asked if he had any interest in owning an NFL franchise. “I was trying to get in on that. I didn’t get that one. NBA’s my thing, WNBA’s my thing. I’m a basketball guy. I wouldn’t rule out NFL one day but NBA, WNBA I got a lot of work to do to learn.

