Bradley Beal upgraded for Rockets-Suns game on Saturday

Mar 1, 2024, 2:14 PM

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns adjusts his face mask during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center on February 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) is probable, while Eric Gordon (groin) is questionable to play in the Phoenix Suns’ hosting of the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Beal has missed the past five games with the hamstring injury suffered in a win over the Sacramento Kings just before the NBA All-Star break on Feb. 13.

This season, Beal has appeared in 30 games and is averaging 18.2 points on 49.5% shooting and 36.3% from deep.

Gordon meanwhile is questionable with a groin issue and has missed Phoenix’s last two games.

Starting 24 of his 49 games played, Gordon is averaging 12.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and one steal per game.

Phoenix is coming off a 110-105 win against the Rockets on Thursday.

The Suns (35-24) came out of that game holding the fifth seed in the Western Conference and on a two-game winning streak.

