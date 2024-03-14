Close
Eric Gordon questionable, Nassir Little probable for Suns vs. Celtics

Mar 13, 2024, 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm

Eric Gordon shoots the rock against the Celtics...

Eric Gordon #23 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a shot over Sam Hauser #30 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at Footprint Center on March 09, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Eric Gordon (left knee contusion) is listed as questionable while fellow guard Nassir Little (left knee inflammation) is probable for the Phoenix Suns’ matchup against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Additionally, guards Josh Okogie (abdominal strain) and Damion Lee (meniscus) are listed as out, though the latter did travel with the team to Boston, according to AZCentral’s Duane Rankin.

For the Celtics, guard Jaylen Brown is questionable with a left hip contusion. Forward Kristaps Porzingis is dealing with a right hamstring strain and is listed as out for the tilt.

Gordon sat out of the Suns’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday due to the injury after playing 29 minutes in Saturday’s loss to the Celtics.

In 53 games played (24 starts), the guard is averaging 12 points, two rebounds and 2.2 assists across 29.5 minutes of action. He’s shooting 44.6% from the field and 38% from long range.

Little on the other hand has missed the past seven games with his injury, having not played since Feb. 25.

This year (34 games), Little is averaging 3.9 points on 45.8% shooting and 2.1 rebounds. He’s made two starts for Phoenix.

The Suns are back in action Thursday night against the Celtics. Tipoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

