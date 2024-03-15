A reinforcement could be on the way for the Phoenix Suns with guard Eric Gordon listed as probable for Friday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Gordon missed the last two games with a left knee contusion.

Josh Okogie (lower abdominal strain) and Damion Lee (right meniscus) were listed as out for the Suns.

Devin Booker was not listed on the injury report after landing on Boston Celtics defender Xavier Tillman’s foot on a jump shot Thursday night.

The Suns are on the second leg of a back-to-back after losing to Boston on Thursday. It was their second loss to the Celtics this week, sandwiched around a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Phoenix is halfway through a four-game road trip with playoff positioning at the forefront of the team’s concerns with less than 20 regular season games remaining.

The Suns (38-28) currently hold the 7th seed in the Western Conference and trail the Sacramento Kings (38-27) and the New Orleans Pelicans (39-26) for the coveted 6th seed to avoid the play-in tournament.

A win over the Hornets and a Pelicans loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday could narrow that margin.

The Dallas Mavericks (38-29) are just a half game back of the Suns in the eighth spot.

Phoenix received a favor from the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder who beat the Mavs on Thursday to prevent them from leapfrogging the Suns in the standings by percentage points.

Phoenix wraps up the road trip on Sunday morning against the Milwaukee Bucks before returning home for games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks next week.

Suns-Hornets tipoff is slated for 4:00 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @GrandpaKeebs