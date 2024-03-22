Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

How to watch: Grand Canyon faces Saint Mary’s in NCAA Tournament 1st round

Mar 22, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:11 am

The Grand Canyon Antelopes celebrate defeating the Texas-Arlington Mavericks 89-74 in the champions...

The Grand Canyon Antelopes celebrate defeating the Texas-Arlington Mavericks 89-74 in the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Grand Canyon Antelopes will take on Saint Mary’s in the NCAA Tournament first round on Friday as a No. 12 seed.

Grand Canyon tore through the Western Athletic Conference in the regular season at a record of 17-3 in conference play to earn the top seed in the WAC Tournament before defeating Seattle U on Friday and UT Arlington on Saturday in the championship game.

Head coach Bryce Drew has now brought the ‘Lopes to the NCAA Tournament three out of the last four years since taking over for Dan Majerle in the 2020-21 season, when Drew during his debut season led GCU to its first-ever appearance in the Big Dance. The team holds a record of 0-2 in previous outings, falling to Gonzaga 82-70 last year as a No. 14 seed and taking an 86-74 defeat versus second-seeded Iowa in 2021.

Time and TV channel for Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary’s in NCAA Tournament 1st round

Grand Canyon’s matchup against Saint Mary’s is set for Friday at 7:05 p.m. MST on truTV.

RELATED STORIES

Grand Canyon is led by WAC Player of the Year Tyon Grant-Foster, one of the best stories in college basketball.

Grant-Foster originally played junior college basketball in Iowa before transferring to Kansas as a junior. He then spent one season there before going to DePaul, when at halftime of his debut, he collapsed in the locker room and would later require two heart surgeries. He went 16 months without playing basketball and was told he would never play again before he was cleared to come back.

Grant-Foster then committed to GCU after practically missing two seasons and has been tremendous, averaging a conference-high 19.8 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.7 steals.

In addition to Grant-Foster, the ‘Lopes have two starters back from last year’s tourney team in senior guard Rayshon Harrison and senior forward Gabe McGlothan. Playing off the bench is fifth-year senior guard Jovan Blacksher, who like McGlothan was also on the 2021 NCAA Tournament squad.

Grand Canyon University

Aidan Mahaney of the Saint Mary's Gaels handles the ball...

Vincent DeAngelis

Who is GCU’s NCAA Tournament opponent? Saint Mary’s aims to end ‘Lopes’ Cinderella hopes

Saint Mary's basketball dominated the WCC this season and look to dominate GCU in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

6 hours ago

Grand Canyon's Tyon Grant-Foster...

Associated Press

Who could make March Madness? Grand Canyon’s Grant-Foster among top players from 1-bid leagues

Grand Canyon's Tyon Grant-Foster is among the players from one-bid conference to shake up brackets in this March Madness.

3 days ago

Grand Canyon...

Vincent DeAngelis

The Athletic: Grand Canyon a favorite upset pick to break brackets in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon takes on Saint Mary's in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and looks to become the latest 12-seed to upset a 5-seed.

4 days ago

Head coach Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats calls to his team in the second half of a semifinal ...

Kellan Olson

Arizona projected as No. 2 seed for NCAA Tournament, GCU 12th

The Arizona Wildcats' two recent losses have still been deemed as costly enough to have them miss out on a NCAA Tournament top seed.

5 days ago

Tyon Grant-Foster...

Damon Allred

Grand Canyon wins WAC Tournament championship, punches ticket to Big Dance

GCU punched its ticket to the Big Dance with a 89-74 victory over UT Arlington in the WAC Tournament championship.

6 days ago

Ray Harrison #0 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes drives past Alex Schumacher #0 of the Seattle Redhawk...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon defeats Seattle U, advances to WAC Tournament final

Grand Canyon is one win away from a spot in the NCAA Tournament after defeating Seattle U in the WAC Tournament semifinals.

7 days ago

How to watch: Grand Canyon faces Saint Mary’s in NCAA Tournament 1st round