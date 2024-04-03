Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals reportedly hosting Marvin Harrison Jr. later in week

Apr 2, 2024, 6:42 PM

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish d...

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals will be hosting top wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. after also meeting with LSU’s Malik Nabers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Nabers reportedly met with Arizona on Tuesday, while Harrison will be in town later in the week.

The Ohio State product Harrison is widely regarded as a favorite to be selected by the Cardinals with the fourth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The expectation is for three quarterbacks to be selected ahead of Arizona, clearing the way for the Cardinals to have their choice of the best non-quarterback prospect available.

That is thought of by most experts to be Harrison, who had 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season for the Buckeyes. Arizona lost wideout Hollywood Brown in free agency and has a vacancy in the wide receiver room at the top of the depth chart.

The Cardinals could also look to trade down in the draft and explore other needs on the roster while still drafting a wideout. Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze could be targets in those scenarios.

Harrison on the Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker has gone to the Cardinals in 127 of the 182 mocks gathered as of Tuesday.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Turner reacts to a play...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals make 2 trades, add 3 prospects in latest Lance Zierlein mock NFL Draft

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein has the Arizona Cardinals moving all over the first round of the NFL Draft in his latest mock draft.

3 hours ago

Malik Nabers celebrates a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

Report: Arizona Cardinals hosting LSU’s Malik Nabers for top 30 visit

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting LSU wide receiver and NFL Draft prospect Malik Nabers for a top 30 visit on Tuesday.

7 hours ago

Sean-Murphy Bunting makes an interception...

Tyler Drake

Can Sean Murphy-Bunting lead the Cardinals’ cornerbacks room?

Sean Murphy-Bunting is ready to use what he's picked up the past five seasons as he prepares to lead the Cardinals' cornerbacks room.

9 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals assistant GM Terry McDonough (Arizona Cardinals staff photo)...

Associated Press

NFL arbitrator orders Cardinals to pay Terry McDonough nearly $3 million in damages

An NFL arbitrator ordered the Arizona Cardinals to pay nearly $3 million to former team executive Terry McDonough.

23 hours ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: What J.J. McCarthy’s draft stock rises means for the Arizona Cardinals

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller stated he could see Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy drafted as high as No. 2 overall, which led Vince Marotta and guest host Jody Jackson to debate what that could mean for the Arizona Cardinals' No. 4 pick.

1 day ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: As J.J. McCarthy’s draft stock rises, what does it mean for Arizona Cardinals?

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller stated he could see Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy drafted as high as No. 2 overall, which led Vince Marotta and guest host Jody Jackson to debate what that could mean for the Arizona Cardinals' No. 4 pick.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals reportedly hosting Marvin Harrison Jr. later in week