The Arizona Cardinals will be hosting top wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. after also meeting with LSU’s Malik Nabers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Nabers reportedly met with Arizona on Tuesday, while Harrison will be in town later in the week.

The Ohio State product Harrison is widely regarded as a favorite to be selected by the Cardinals with the fourth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The expectation is for three quarterbacks to be selected ahead of Arizona, clearing the way for the Cardinals to have their choice of the best non-quarterback prospect available.

That is thought of by most experts to be Harrison, who had 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season for the Buckeyes. Arizona lost wideout Hollywood Brown in free agency and has a vacancy in the wide receiver room at the top of the depth chart.

The Cardinals could also look to trade down in the draft and explore other needs on the roster while still drafting a wideout. Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze could be targets in those scenarios.

Harrison on the Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker has gone to the Cardinals in 127 of the 182 mocks gathered as of Tuesday.

