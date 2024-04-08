Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CONTESTS

Win an VIP Draft Experience

Apr 8, 2024, 8:44 AM | Updated: 8:46 am

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY PROMOTIONS


Arizona Sports

 

Register now for your chance to win a reserved table and $200 in food and beverage credit at Flankers Kitchen and Sports Bar inside the BetMGM Sportsbook all while having a front row seat at our live broadcast as we await the Cardinals first pick! 

 

 

Contests

...

Promotions

Win tickets to Bill Burr

Legendary comedian Bill Burr is heading to Arizona Financial Theatre for four amazing nights from April 25 - 28. We are giving you the chance to win tickets to his third show on April 27! Register now for your chance to win tickets!

5 days ago

...

Promotions

Arizona Sports Coach of the Month

Nominate a youth sports coach to be the Arizona Sports Coach of the Month and they could win $500!

6 days ago

...

Promotions

Four Peaks Four Seats

Text "SEATS" to 620-620 for your chance to win four (4) tickets to see the D-backs take on the Cubs on April 16, plus $200 Dbucks! 

6 days ago

...

Promotions

Sonic Slugger

Score big this season by registering to become a Sonic Slugger! Enter here for your chance to win baseball prizes, a $20 gift card, plus a grand prize $500 Sonic gift card!

7 days ago

...

Promotions

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour

Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing The Be Funny Tour to Footprint Center and due to popular demand, now a SECOND SHOW has been added! The Be Funny Tour is coming to Downtown Phoenix on April 13 and April 14! Register now for your chance to win tickets!

10 days ago

...

Promotions

Def Leppard x Journey

Register for your chance to win tickets to see Def Leppard, Journey and more, Friday August 23rd at Chase Field!

12 days ago

Win an VIP Draft Experience