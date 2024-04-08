Win an VIP Draft Experience
Apr 8, 2024, 8:44 AM | Updated: 8:46 am
Apr 8, 2024, 8:44 AM | Updated: 8:46 am
Legendary comedian Bill Burr is heading to Arizona Financial Theatre for four amazing nights from April 25 - 28. We are giving you the chance to win tickets to his third show on April 27! Register now for your chance to win tickets!
5 days ago
Nominate a youth sports coach to be the Arizona Sports Coach of the Month and they could win $500!
6 days ago
Text "SEATS" to 620-620 for your chance to win four (4) tickets to see the D-backs take on the Cubs on April 16, plus $200 Dbucks!
6 days ago
Score big this season by registering to become a Sonic Slugger! Enter here for your chance to win baseball prizes, a $20 gift card, plus a grand prize $500 Sonic gift card!
7 days ago
Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing The Be Funny Tour to Footprint Center and due to popular demand, now a SECOND SHOW has been added! The Be Funny Tour is coming to Downtown Phoenix on April 13 and April 14! Register now for your chance to win tickets!
10 days ago
Register for your chance to win tickets to see Def Leppard, Journey and more, Friday August 23rd at Chase Field!
12 days ago