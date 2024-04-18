Close
Mercury unveil Rebel Edition jerseys with alternate court, bring gradient uniforms back to Phoenix

Apr 18, 2024, 7:09 AM | Updated: 9:03 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY THREADS BLOG


Diana Taurasi in the Phoenix Mercury Rebel uniform (Courtesy Phoenix Mercury) Phoenix Mercury Rebel court (Courtesy Phoenix Mercury) Phoenix Mercury Rebel uniform (Courtesy Phoenix Mercury) Phoenix Mercury Rebel uniform (Courtesy Phoenix Mercury)

The Phoenix Mercury have remixed their Rebel Edition uniforms for the 2024 season — and have a first-of-its-kind matching home court to go with those alternate jerseys.

While black is still the base color like it was in the prior edition, the new Rebel jerseys revealed Thursday take on a similar gradient pattern from the Phoenix Suns’ “The Valley” City Edition uniforms worn from 2020-22.

“This uniform and court are dedicated to our fans and to the Valley itself for helping to bring our 28-year franchise to this watershed moment in women’s sports,” said Mercury president Vince Kozar in a release.

“Led by Mat Ishbia, our organization is committed to pushing WNBA investment to new heights, and becoming the first team to develop a second court specifically designed for an alternate uniform – something that has become the standard in the NBA – is another example of that commitment.”

The jerseys highlight the people, the place and the history of the team.

The team on Thursday morning revealed the Rebel kits that retain the PHX emblem that highlights the team’s X-Factor fan base with an orange X.

The purple-to-orange pixelated gradient patterns — a nod to the Valley’s colorful sunsets — complement the black base by running down the sides of the jerseys and shorts, and they also take up space on the left leg.

The Rebel jerseys will first be worn in the Mercury’s fifth game of the year, on May 25 against the Dallas Wings at Footprint Center. Phoenix will return the white Heroine and purple and orange Explorer uniforms in 2024.

Phoenix also on Wednesday announced a partnership with Partake Foods, which will be featured this season in the space for the team’s rotating jersey badge.

Phoenix Mercury to match Rebel jerseys with new court

The Mercury will become the first WNBA squad to add an alternate court that will reflect the jersey alternates for the full season.

The Rebel court features the uniform’s gradient pattern along the baselines and sidelines, a black paint and the PHX logo at midcourt.

The Mercury’s new jerseys will be available to buy online.

