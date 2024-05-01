A game between the D-backs and Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday featured one of the strangest delays of the season as Chase Field had a swarm of bees on the netting behind home plate.

By the end of the night, the “bee guy” became a hero, and so did Christian Walker after his 10th-inning blast pushed the D-backs past the Dodgers, 4-3.

Fans online found ways to be entertained during the two-hour delay.

donut is very into this #Dodgers bee delay pic.twitter.com/7Wd0LTqiq7 — wex (@lexiebu) May 1, 2024

Many bee pun memes appeared online in the wake of the delay. Take, for example, this gem from the @Cut4 account on X, calling back to the infamous NSYNC lyric from Justin Timberlake: “It’s gotta be May.” It helped a ton that it was late in the final day of April.

Beekeeper Mike Hilton was the hero of the day as he left his 6-year-old son’s tee-ball game in Surprise to help with the bee swarm. He would get a standing ovation and would throw out the first pitch of the game.

screw it beekeeper hype reel pic.twitter.com/XjpyJ150za — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 1, 2024

Bee Guy was absolutely living for this. pic.twitter.com/fvXKPvcenf — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) May 1, 2024

Gonna tell our kids this is Jason Statham. pic.twitter.com/C2WmAnvTzz — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 1, 2024

Hilton was even getting calls online to join the team to help the D-backs.

They called Mike Hazen a mad man when he signed Bee Guy to a 7 year deal this off-season pic.twitter.com/JbgqsX16Rk — Goldschmidt Happened (@GoldyHappens) May 1, 2024

It was a moment that closed out an eventful month for teams in Arizona.

Coyotes leave. Suns swept. Bees attacking the dbacks? Just a normal week for a valley sports fan — Patrick Breen 🌵 (@pjbreenphoto) May 1, 2024

The Diamondbacks’ official account could not lay off the bee references.

MV🐝! MV🐝! A huge thank you to Matt Hilton of Blue Sky Pest Control! You've set the world abuzz tonight. pic.twitter.com/53tZi9K4pz — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 1, 2024

I CAN BEE YOUR HERO BABY. pic.twitter.com/1wkMHbdc5u — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 1, 2024