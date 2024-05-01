What’s all the buzz about? Bee guy becomes online hero after Diamondbacks-Dodgers delay
Apr 30, 2024, 11:30 PM | Updated: May 1, 2024, 7:41 am
(Arizona Sports Photo/Felisa Cardenas)
A game between the D-backs and Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday featured one of the strangest delays of the season as Chase Field had a swarm of bees on the netting behind home plate.
By the end of the night, the “bee guy” became a hero, and so did Christian Walker after his 10th-inning blast pushed the D-backs past the Dodgers, 4-3.
Fans online found ways to be entertained during the two-hour delay.
donut is very into this #Dodgers bee delay pic.twitter.com/7Wd0LTqiq7
— wex (@lexiebu) May 1, 2024
Many bee pun memes appeared online in the wake of the delay. Take, for example, this gem from the @Cut4 account on X, calling back to the infamous NSYNC lyric from Justin Timberlake: “It’s gotta be May.” It helped a ton that it was late in the final day of April.
No Stings Attached pic.twitter.com/lTNyAQkrGM
— Cut4 (@Cut4) May 1, 2024
The new #Dbacks City Connects are atrocious. pic.twitter.com/mDSJ2eOn76
— @SFGiantsMemes (@SFGiantsMemer) May 1, 2024
Beekeeper Mike Hilton was the hero of the day as he left his 6-year-old son’s tee-ball game in Surprise to help with the bee swarm. He would get a standing ovation and would throw out the first pitch of the game.
screw it beekeeper hype reel pic.twitter.com/XjpyJ150za
— Cut4 (@Cut4) May 1, 2024
Bee Guy was absolutely living for this. pic.twitter.com/fvXKPvcenf
— Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) May 1, 2024
Gonna tell our kids this is Jason Statham. pic.twitter.com/C2WmAnvTzz
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 1, 2024
Hilton was even getting calls online to join the team to help the D-backs.
They called Mike Hazen a mad man when he signed Bee Guy to a 7 year deal this off-season pic.twitter.com/JbgqsX16Rk
— Goldschmidt Happened (@GoldyHappens) May 1, 2024
It was a moment that closed out an eventful month for teams in Arizona.
Coyotes leave. Suns swept. Bees attacking the dbacks? Just a normal week for a valley sports fan
— Patrick Breen 🌵 (@pjbreenphoto) May 1, 2024
The Diamondbacks’ official account could not lay off the bee references.
MV🐝! MV🐝!
A huge thank you to Matt Hilton of Blue Sky Pest Control! You've set the world abuzz tonight. pic.twitter.com/53tZi9K4pz
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 1, 2024
Don't stop bee-lieving folks! pic.twitter.com/wtE58bINXD
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 1, 2024
That's gonna sting. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/dpYvbL4Ssj
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 1, 2024
I CAN BEE YOUR HERO BABY. pic.twitter.com/1wkMHbdc5u
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 1, 2024