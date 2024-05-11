Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Former Nebraska QB Jeff Sims announces commitment to join Arizona State

May 11, 2024, 1:51 PM | Updated: 2:01 pm

Nebraska QB Jeff Sims...

Quarterback Jeff Sims #7 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers scores a third quarter rushing touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on September 9, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Georgia Tech and Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims announced his commitment to join the Arizona State Sun Devils in a social media post on Saturday.

Sims had been linked to ASU since Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada entered the transfer portal on April 18 with intentions to compete for the starting job, reported 247Sports.

Sims will compete with Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt and returning backup Trenton Bourguet for the starting role. Rashada transferred to Georgia after playing three games last season, his true freshman year.

During his single season at Nebraska last year, Sims played in five games (two starts) and completed 28 of 47 passes (59.6%) for 282 yards while throwing one touchdown to six interceptions.

RELATED STORIES

He turned the ball over on all four of his fumbles while being used as a dual threat with 42 carries to 47 passes with Nebraska. Sims rushed for 189 yards and a score last year.

Over Sims’ four-year college career, he’s completed 57.6% of his passes and thrown 31 touchdowns to 29 interceptions.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback piled up 4,464 passing yards in three seasons at Georgia Tech (2020-22) before the move to play for Nebraska.

Sims was utilized as a rusher at both schools, topping out at 492 yards with six touchdowns as a freshman in 2020.

He was a a four-star recruit as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks entering college.

Arizona State Football

Kenny Dillingham...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State football lands former Colorado and Houston RB Alton McCaskill

Former Colorado and Houston running back Alton McCaskill committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils, reports ESPN's Pete Thamel.

2 days ago

The NCAA logo is seen on the game ball during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tourname...

Associated Press

Paying college athletes appears closer than ever: How could it work, what stands in way?

A settlement being discussed in an antitrust lawsuit could cost billions and pave the way for a compensation model for college athletes.

5 days ago

Mug shot of former Arizona State pass rusher and seven-time NFL Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs....

Arizona Sports

Former Arizona State star Terrell Suggs to stand trial on intimidation, disorderly conduct charges

Former Arizona State star Terrell Suggs was indicted by a grand jury on two charges and will face a trial on Sept. 19.

5 days ago

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl logo...

Arizona Sports

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Gin & Juice’ brand takes over sponsorship of Arizona Bowl

The Arizona Bowl was searching for a sponsor replacement. It's the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.

5 days ago

Quarterback Jaden Rashada #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the NCAAF game at Mountain Amer...

Damon Allred

Where do incoming, outgoing ASU, Arizona football transfers rank?

The transfer portal has never been more active, so where does ESPN rank past and future ASU and Arizona players?

6 days ago

Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rose Bowl Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Pasad...

Damon Allred

Former Brophy DL Zac Swanson transfers from Texas to Arizona State

Former Brophy defensive lineman Zac Swanson is transferring from Texas to Arizona State, he announced on Thursday.

9 days ago

Former Nebraska QB Jeff Sims announces commitment to join Arizona State