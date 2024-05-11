Former Georgia Tech and Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims announced his commitment to join the Arizona State Sun Devils in a social media post on Saturday.

Sims had been linked to ASU since Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada entered the transfer portal on April 18 with intentions to compete for the starting job, reported 247Sports.

Sims will compete with Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt and returning backup Trenton Bourguet for the starting role. Rashada transferred to Georgia after playing three games last season, his true freshman year.

During his single season at Nebraska last year, Sims played in five games (two starts) and completed 28 of 47 passes (59.6%) for 282 yards while throwing one touchdown to six interceptions.

He turned the ball over on all four of his fumbles while being used as a dual threat with 42 carries to 47 passes with Nebraska. Sims rushed for 189 yards and a score last year.

Over Sims’ four-year college career, he’s completed 57.6% of his passes and thrown 31 touchdowns to 29 interceptions.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback piled up 4,464 passing yards in three seasons at Georgia Tech (2020-22) before the move to play for Nebraska.

Sims was utilized as a rusher at both schools, topping out at 492 yards with six touchdowns as a freshman in 2020.

He was a a four-star recruit as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks entering college.

Follow @AZSports