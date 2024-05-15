Close
Cardinals schedule release leaks: Arizona faces Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders in Week 4

May 15, 2024, 1:49 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals’ full schedule won’t drop until 5 p.m. MST on Wednesday, but that hasn’t stopped matchups from being leaked ahead of time.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals’ home game against the Washington Commanders and former head coach Kliff Kingsbury is slated for Week 4 this season.

Now Washington’s offensive coordinator, Kingsbury spent four seasons as Arizona’s head coach before his firing in 2022. He landed a senior offensive analyst at USC the following year, working closely with 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, before accepting the role as Commanders OC under new head coach Dan Quinn.

Adding even more fuel to the fire is the return of former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels to the Valley.

Daniels, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy with LSU in 2023 after transferring from ASU, was drafted No. 2 overall by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Arizona’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams meanwhile is reportedly set for Week 2.

A look Arizona’s 2024 slate of games:

Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 schedule

Home games are bolded

Preseason:

Week 1:
Week 2:
Week 3:

Regular season:

Week 1:
Week 2: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals (per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss)
Week 3:
Week 4: Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals (per The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala and NFL insider Jordan Schultz)
Week 5:
Week 6:
Week 7:
Week 8:
Week 9:
Week 10:
Week 11:
Week 12:
Week 13:
Week 14:
Week 15:
Week 16:
Week 17:
Week 18:

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

