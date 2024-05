The Cardinals’ full schedule for the upcoming year dropped Wednesday, with Arizona opening up the regular season on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

The 2024 road map also includes a Week 4 tilt against the Washington Commanders and former head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Now Washington’s offensive coordinator, Kingsbury spent four seasons as Arizona’s head coach before his firing in 2022. He landed a senior offensive analyst at USC the following year, working closely with 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, before accepting the role as Commanders OC under new head coach Dan Quinn.

Adding even more fuel to the fire is the return of former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels to the Valley.

Daniels, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy with LSU in 2023 after transferring from ASU, was drafted No. 2 overall by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals will also return to the primetime slate, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

A look at Arizona’s full slate of games in 2024 along with TV broadcasts and times if available:

Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 schedule

Home games are bolded

Preseason:

Week 1 (TBD): New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals — TBD

Week 2 (TBD): Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts — TBD

Week 3 (CBS): Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos — 2:30 p.m. MST

Regular season:

Week 1 (CBS): Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills — 10 a.m.

Week 2 (Fox): Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals — 1:05 p.m.

Week 3 (Fox): Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals — 1:25 p.m.

Week 4 (Fox): Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals — 1:05 p.m.

Week 5 (Fox): Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers — 1:05 p.m.

Week 6 (Fox): Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers — 10 a.m.

Week 7 (ESPN+): Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Monday Night Football) — 6 p.m.

Week 8 (Fox): Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins — 10 a.m.

Week 9 (CBS): Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals — 2:05 p.m.

Week 10 (CBS): New York Jets vs. Arizona Cardinals — 2:25 p.m.

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (Fox): Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks — 2:25 p.m.

Week 13 (Fox): Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings — 11 a.m.

Week 14 (CBS): Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals — 2:05 p.m.

Week 15 (CBS): New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals — 2:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Fox): Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers — 11 a.m.

Week 17 (TBD): Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams — TBD

Week 18 (TBD): San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals — TBD

Catch every Cardinals game this season on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @Tdrake4sports