The Arizona Cardinals signed rookie tight end Tip Reiman to a four-year contract on Friday.

Reiman joined the Cardinals as a third-round pick (No. 82 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft last month after spending the past four seasons at Illinois.

Among the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder’s best traits is his ability as a blocker, something the Cardinals coveted given their run-heavy offensive scheme under coordinator Drew Petzing.

That’s not to say he doesn’t have the athleticism to impact games as a pass catcher.

Despite limited looks, the tight end reeled in three touchdowns and 203 yards on 19 catches in his final season at Illinois.

“You don’t see a ton of Y tight ends on the line of scrimmage … in today’s game, so when you see one like this guy who can move people, who’s aggressive, who’s tough, plus he’s a good athlete and he can catch the ball,” assistant general manager Dave Sears said following Day 3 of the NFL Draft. “They don’t throw them the ball a lot. Then down at the East-West game we got to see him run more routes and catch more balls.

“I like the guy’s upside and his fit for this offense. We run a lot of multiple tight ends personnel. We’ve got a really good tight ends room, so we felt like this guy was a good addition to that.”

Reiman marks the fifth rookie from Arizona’s 2024 draft class to put pen to paper this week, joining linebacker Xavier Thomas, offensive tackle Christian Jones, wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer and cornerback Jaden Davis.

Those still unsigned include Arizona’s pair of first-rounders in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson.

