Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Arizona Cardinals sign rookie tight end Tip Reiman to 4-year contract

May 10, 2024, 3:00 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals signed rookie tight end Tip Reiman to a four-year contract on Friday.

Reiman joined the Cardinals as a third-round pick (No. 82 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft last month after spending the past four seasons at Illinois.

Among the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder’s best traits is his ability as a blocker, something the Cardinals coveted given their run-heavy offensive scheme under coordinator Drew Petzing.

That’s not to say he doesn’t have the athleticism to impact games as a pass catcher.

RELATED STORIES

Despite limited looks, the tight end reeled in three touchdowns and 203 yards on 19 catches in his final season at Illinois.

“You don’t see a ton of Y tight ends on the line of scrimmage … in today’s game, so when you see one like this guy who can move people, who’s aggressive, who’s tough, plus he’s a good athlete and he can catch the ball,” assistant general manager Dave Sears said following Day 3 of the NFL Draft. “They don’t throw them the ball a lot. Then down at the East-West game we got to see him run more routes and catch more balls.

“I like the guy’s upside and his fit for this offense. We run a lot of multiple tight ends personnel. We’ve got a really good tight ends room, so we felt like this guy was a good addition to that.”

Reiman marks the fifth rookie from Arizona’s 2024 draft class to put pen to paper this week, joining linebacker Xavier Thomas, offensive tackle Christian Jones, wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer and cornerback Jaden Davis.

Those still unsigned include Arizona’s pair of first-rounders in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson.

Cardinals Corner

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Jonathan Gannon talks Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, James Conner basketball skills in OKC

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon reacts to seeing Kyler Murray and James Conner at the NBA playoff game in Oklahoma City.

2 hours ago

Zay Jones runs after the catch...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals agree to terms with wide receiver Zay Jones

Former Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

3 hours ago

Max Melton runs the 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals rookies on cusp of writing new chapter in their football journeys

While the NFL Draft marked the end of one journey, it along with rookie minicamp kicking off Friday signaled the beginning of another.

21 hours ago

Xavier Thomas celebrates midgame...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals sign Xavier Thomas, 3 other rookies to 4-year contracts

The Arizona Cardinals signed four rookies from their 2024 NFL Draft class to four-year contracts on Thursday.

22 hours ago

Trey Benson celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals questions post-NFL Draft: Who takes over at RB2 behind James Conner?

Two names who could make a case to lock down the Cardinals' RB2 role include rookie Trey Benson and veteran Michael Carter.

3 days ago

Markus Bailey celebrates after a play...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign ex-Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey to 1-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals sign rookie tight end Tip Reiman to 4-year contract