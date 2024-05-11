Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State basketball lands USC transfer, former 4-star recruit Brandon Gardner

May 10, 2024, 5:08 PM

Brandon Gardner...

Brandon Gardner #13 formerly of the USC Trojans jumps to dunk during the USC Trojan HoopLA event at Galen Center on October 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former four-star men’s basketball recruit Brandon Gardner, who spent his true freshman season in 2023-24 at USC, announced his commitment to Arizona State on Thursday.

Gardner is a 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward from Waynesboro, Georgia. He played high school ball at Christ the King High School in New York City, where he was named Mr. Basketball as a senior after averaging 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

