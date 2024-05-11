Former four-star men’s basketball recruit Brandon Gardner, who spent his true freshman season in 2023-24 at USC, announced his commitment to Arizona State on Thursday.

Gardner is a 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward from Waynesboro, Georgia. He played high school ball at Christ the King High School in New York City, where he was named Mr. Basketball as a senior after averaging 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

He initially chose to stay local, signing a letter of intent with St. John’s before decommitting and going out west. Gardner only played in one game for the Trojans — totaling four minutes and two points — due to a foot injury that led to a medical redshirt.

Gardner is considered a three-star transfer by 247Sports.

He also dunked over then-USC quarterback and eventual No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams in a dunk contest.

Brandon Gardner dunked over Caleb Williams at Trojan HoopLA‼️🤯 pic.twitter.com/gwHs7TGWXI — USC Men’s Basketball (@USC_Hoops) October 20, 2023

Gardner is the fifth incoming transfer for ASU, as Bobby Hurley’s program looks to move past a 14-18 season.

The Sun Devils have added guards Austin Nunez and Alston Mason, forward BJ Freeman and center Basheed Jihad in the transfer portal. Frankie Collins and Jamiya Neal departed ASU in the portal.

ASU also received a commitment from incoming freshman Jayden Quaintance, the No. 2 center prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

