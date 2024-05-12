NBA draft prospects Caleb Love, Adama Bal and Jaelen House, who all have ties to Arizona, competed in the NBA’s G League Elite Camp on Saturday in Chicago.

Love out of Arizona faced off against ex-Wildcat Bal and former Arizona State Sun Devil Jaelen House in a scrimmage to showcase their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives.

Bal transferred from Arizona to Santa Clara in 2023, and House transferred from Arizona State to New Mexico in 2021. House also attended Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix.

Love contributed nine points, four assists and three rebounds off the bench for his team. The 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year also threw down one of the biggest dunks of the day on a clean fast break.

Caleb Love with some AUTHORITY! 💥 The All-American and @ArizonaMBB standout shows off the athleticism with the sweet throwdown.#GLeagueEliteCamp pic.twitter.com/uVgQglzfDs — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 11, 2024

Bal and House joined forces on the opposing team, who won 103-98. Bal started for his team, putting up 11 points and 8 rebounds. House came off the bench, dropping 12 points, four assists and three rebounds.

The three draft prospects were invited to the event to participate in five-on-five games and strength and agility drills. At least six players will earn an invite to the NBA Draft Combine after the weekend is over.

The camp wraps up on Sunday with the final set of scrimmages. Love will see a familiar foe in USC’s Boogie Ellis, who led all players with 23 points on Saturday.

Team 2 will take on Team 3 (Bal, House) at 1:20 p.m. Team 1 (Love) will battle with Team 4 (Ellis) at 3:35 p.m. Both games will be streamed live on YouTube.