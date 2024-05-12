Close
Diamondbacks 6-run 6th inning leads to win over the Orioles

May 12, 2024, 2:28 PM | Updated: 2:50 pm

The Arizona Diamondbacks avoided the sweep with a win over the Baltimore Orioles 9-2. ...

Christian Walker, right, hits during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Jake McCarthy hit his first home run of the season as part of a six-run sixth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided the sweep with a win over the Baltimore Orioles 9-2.

This was the D-backs’ first win at Camden Yards since June 17, 2007.

The offense would start off slowly in the game as Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer got off to a good start, retiring the first nine D-backs hitters with five strikeouts.

The D-backs would strike first in the game in the fourth inning with a sacrifice-fly by Christian Walker to make it 1-0.

The D-backs would score two more runs in the fifth inning, one off a bases-loaded fielders choice that scored Eugenio Suárez after Orioles catcher James McCann’s foot came off the plate on a force-out attempt. Ketel Marte would add the next run on a sac-fly to make it 3-0.

It was Gallentines Day on Mother’s Day as Zac Gallen took the mound for the D-backs, as he started off the game well with four shutout innings.

Gallen had a shaky start to the fifth inning, giving up two doubles to the Orioles’ Anthony Santander and Jordan Westburg respectively to make it 3-1, but Gallen would be able to get out of the inning with just the one run scored.

The D-backs would break out in the sixth inning with a six-run inning, started off by a two-run homer by McCarthy, his first of the season.

After a Kevin Newman walk, Kremer exited the game as Arizona added four more runs afterward, thanks to Ketel Marte’s bases-loaded single and a Randal Grichuk double to make it 9-1.

Gallen would surrender another run in the bottom half of the inning, courtesy of a home run by catcher Adley Rutschman, but Gallen would finish the inning and his start with six innings pitched, giving up just two runs, four hits and striking out four batters.

“Typical Zac stuff. He felt really good,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “He was pushing to go back out there in the seventh, but the score is 9-2. I had a semi-rested bullpen that I could go to.”

The game would be paused at Camden Yards by a rain delay in the eighth inning, lasting over 30 minutes before the game resumed.

The D-backs finished their six-game road trip with a 4-2 record after sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game series, along with Sunday’s win over the Orioles.

Diamondbacks’ next game

The D-backs return home to Chase Field for a three-game series against the Reds, starting Monday night. Graham Ashcraft takes the mound for the Reds while Jordan Montgomery will start for the D-backs.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

