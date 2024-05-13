The 2024 NBA Draft Combine commenced Monday morning with several prospects from Arizona’s universities taking part. Arizona Wildcats Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson, plus Grand Canyon basketball’s Tyon Grant-Foster, measured in before the event got into drills.

The testing in Chicago also included roster constructions for the scrimmage portions of the week, with the two Wildcats lined up to take part so far.

2024 NBA Draft Combine measurements

Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Height (without shoes): 6-foot-5.25

Weight: 212.4 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-7.5

Keshad Johnson, Arizona

Height (without shoes): 6-foot-6.25

Weight: 224 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-10.75

Tyon Grant-Foster, Grand Canyon

Height (without shoes): 6-foot-5.75

Weight: 215.2 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-11.75

2024 NBA Draft Combine teams

Rosters for the NBA Draft Combine scrimmages. Quite a few projected 2nd rounders have declined to participate. Good opportunity for Justin Edwards, Jamal Shead, Nikola Djurisic, Bronny James, AJ Johnson, Trentyn Flowers, Jaylen Wells, Payton Sandfort and more to help themselves pic.twitter.com/ZXx4L5vtvr — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 13, 2024

Johnson will team with a veteran group that also includes jumbo wing Harrison Ingram out of North Carolina, veteran guards in Houston’s Jamal Shead and Creighton’s Trey Alexander, plus Marquette forward and Desert Vista High School product Oso Ighodaro.

Larsson finds himself splitting time with 3-and-D Baylor wing Jalen Bridges. They will be fighting for touches on a roster of ball-dominant players including UC Santa Barbara’s Ajay Mitchell, USC’s Boogie Ellis and Pepperdine’s Michael Ajayi.

Grant-Foster is not listed as a scrimmage participant.

