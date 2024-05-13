Close
Arizona’s Johnson and Larsson, GCU’s Grant-Foster measure in at NBA Draft Combine

May 13, 2024, 10:44 AM

Pelle Larssson hugs Keshad Johnson...

Arizona's Pelle Larsson, right, hugs Keshad Johnson (16) after the team's win over Utah in three overtimes in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The 2024 NBA Draft Combine commenced Monday morning with several prospects from Arizona’s universities taking part. Arizona Wildcats Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson, plus Grand Canyon basketball’s Tyon Grant-Foster, measured in before the event got into drills.

The testing in Chicago also included roster constructions for the scrimmage portions of the week, with the two Wildcats lined up to take part so far.

2024 NBA Draft Combine measurements

Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Height (without shoes): 6-foot-5.25

Weight: 212.4 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-7.5

Keshad Johnson, Arizona

Height (without shoes): 6-foot-6.25

Weight: 224 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-10.75

Tyon Grant-Foster, Grand Canyon

Height (without shoes): 6-foot-5.75

Weight: 215.2 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-11.75

2024 NBA Draft Combine teams

Johnson will team with a veteran group that also includes jumbo wing Harrison Ingram out of North Carolina, veteran guards in Houston’s Jamal Shead and Creighton’s Trey Alexander, plus Marquette forward and Desert Vista High School product Oso Ighodaro.

Larsson finds himself splitting time with 3-and-D Baylor wing Jalen Bridges. They will be fighting for touches on a roster of ball-dominant players including UC Santa Barbara’s Ajay Mitchell, USC’s Boogie Ellis and Pepperdine’s Michael Ajayi.

Grant-Foster is not listed as a scrimmage participant.

