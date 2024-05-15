The Arizona Cardinals were not among the teams on the NFL’s 2024 international schedule released Wednesday morning.

Arizona seemingly had two chances to play overseas this upcoming regular season given its slate of opponents.

The Cardinals could have headed to London to face the Minnesota Vikings. They also could have traveled to Munich to take on the Carolina Panthers.

Instead, the Vikings will meet with the New York Jets in Week 5. The Panthers’ matchup is set for Week 10 against the New York Giants.

International NFL schedule

Aside from Panthers-Giants and Vikings-Jets, there are three other international games scheduled in 2024.

Two are taking place in London, while the other is set for Sau Paulo, Brazil.

A look at the full international slate:

– Sau Paulo (Sept. 6): Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

– London (Oct. 6): New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings

– London (Oct. 13): Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears

– London (Oct. 20): New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

– Germany (Nov. 10): New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

When will the Cardinals’ full 2024 schedule be released?

The full schedule for the Cardinals (and the rest of the NFL) is expected to drop Wednesday at 5 p.m. MST.

Who are the Cardinals’ 2024 opponents

Arizona is set to take on the entirety of the AFC East and NFC North divisions.

It will also face an AFC West squad and an NFC South opponent.

A look at Arizona’s full slate of opponents:

Home

– Chicago Bears

– Detroit Lions

– New England Patriots

– New York Jets

– Washington Commanders

– Los Angeles Chargers

– Los Angeles Rams

– San Francisco 49ers

– Seattle Seahawks

Road

– Green Bay Packers

– Minnesota Vikings

– Miami Dolphins

– Buffalo Bills

– Carolina Panthers

– Los Angeles Rams

– San Francisco 49ers

– Seattle Seahawks

