Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham overlooks rivalry to donate to Wildcats in need

May 13, 2024, 4:53 PM

Character Counts's Profile Picture

BY CHARACTER COUNTS


There’s a line not to cross when it comes to rooting against a rival. Or here’s another way to put it thanks to Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham: This week was more about the line he did cross to help out a few Arizona Wildcats.

Shelby Scheer and Jason Scheer, the latter of whom is editor and publisher of 247 Sports’ Arizona recruiting news site WildcatAuthority.com, have been put through the wringer since May 4, when a rattlesnake bit their pet dog, Cora.

The Scheers have kept their large social media following up to date on the progress Cora had made over the past week-plus.

While Cora required a series of anti-venoms to survive in the initial hours, she has required more medical attention to help recover from the bite near her eye.

A fundraiser was set up to help the couple reach a $10,000 goal to pay for the treatment, and an eye-popping name showed up on the list of public contributors on Sunday night: Arizona State’s Dillingham.

The gesture was of course appreciated by the Scheers and other Arizona fans.

Dillingham received reviews on the spectrum from “hard to dislike” to a wish of good luck from Wildcat fans. How’s that for overlooking a rivalry to help out a family in need?

