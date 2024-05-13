There’s a line not to cross when it comes to rooting against a rival. Or here’s another way to put it thanks to Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham: This week was more about the line he did cross to help out a few Arizona Wildcats.

Shelby Scheer and Jason Scheer, the latter of whom is editor and publisher of 247 Sports’ Arizona recruiting news site WildcatAuthority.com, have been put through the wringer since May 4, when a rattlesnake bit their pet dog, Cora.

The Scheers have kept their large social media following up to date on the progress Cora had made over the past week-plus.

Last update of the night: Second vial seems to have worked. Barely missed her actual eye. Venom almost all gone. White blood cell count not great. Keeping her overnight. She wagged her tail when we visited her and she’s a beast! pic.twitter.com/cCQ8nIomyc — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) May 5, 2024

Update: Cora did well on her last blood test and is coming home. Have to keep a close eye on her for the next 48 hours but she’s pumped to see mommy and go home pic.twitter.com/GJZ0I8fQL4 — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) May 5, 2024

We think she can see fine. Little concerned about the eyelid. Going to the vet Wednesday for an update. Still in pain but she’s being awesome so far today. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) May 12, 2024

While Cora required a series of anti-venoms to survive in the initial hours, she has required more medical attention to help recover from the bite near her eye.

A fundraiser was set up to help the couple reach a $10,000 goal to pay for the treatment, and an eye-popping name showed up on the list of public contributors on Sunday night: Arizona State’s Dillingham.

We are still blown away by love everyone has shown to Cora. We received a gift from the head coach of ASU football tonight. We have had gifts from AZ athletics staff/coaches too. All amounts are incredible and we are grateful we can provide Cora the best care b/c of you all. ❤️🐶 https://t.co/KlbcJX0c2q — Shelby K. (@MizShelbyK) May 13, 2024

The gesture was of course appreciated by the Scheers and other Arizona fans.

Dillingham received reviews on the spectrum from “hard to dislike” to a wish of good luck from Wildcat fans. How’s that for overlooking a rivalry to help out a family in need?

Really nice gesture by @KennyDillingham Sports is what it is, but the fact we can go beyond is what is important. He is far harder to dislike than any of the coaches they have had the past few decades. — NobodyYouKnow (@JustAFanofAZ) May 13, 2024

Coach Kenny is all class. What a great Dude. I think his sister is a UA grad. Great perspective – he understands there are things more important than the rivalry. I know Coach Brennan does too. Both Schools have class act Head Coaches. This is going to be good. — THL (@beardown290) May 13, 2024

@KennyDillingham mad respect best of luck this year 🐻⬇️ — BearDownBeatMM (@GopherTheW) May 13, 2024

Of course coach dilly is a good guy. Dang it! Thanks coach. — Mountain (@themountain54) May 13, 2024

Classy move from Coach Dilly. I’ll like ASU today only in his honor. 😉😏 — Julie Miller (@BearCatsGoDown) May 13, 2024

Follow @AZSports