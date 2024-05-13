Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is out with a toe fracture on her left foot, the team announced Monday.

Griner, who was seen in a walking boot and scooter during the Mercury’s preseason finale on Friday, will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

In her lone preseason appearance, Griner recorded five points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 15 minutes of action in an 85-59 loss to the Seattle Storm last Tuesday.

The news of Griner’s injury comes a day out from Phoenix’s season opener against the Las Vegas Aces.

In her first season back from her 2022 detainment in a Russian prison due to drug-related charges, Griner averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks across 27.6 minutes per game.

For her efforts, she was named a WNBA All-Star.

With Griner sidelined for at least the next couple weeks, Phoenix will look to fill the void with a trio of newcomers Kahleah Copper, Natasha Cloud and Rebecca Allen. The Mercury also brings back Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham.

Phoenix Mercury opening day roster

The Mercury announced their full opening-day roster on Monday. Phoenix elected to not add a 12th player to its roster despite the news of Griner’s injury.

F-G Rebecca Allen

F Morgan Bertsch

G Natasha Cloud

G-F Kahleah Copper

G Sophie Cunningham

F-C Liz Dixon

C Brittney Griner

F Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

F Natasha Mack

G Sug Sutton

G Diana Taurasi

Follow @AZSports