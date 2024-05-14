PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on Monday as he continues to deal with swelling in his lower hamstring, manager Torey Lovullo announced.

Thomas strained his left hamstring running to first base during Arizona’s fourth game of the season and went on the 10-day injured list.

The 24-year-old went on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno April 3-5, playing three games. The plan was for Thomas to join the Diamondbacks on their road trip last week. He felt discomfort, though, and returned to Phoenix for evaluation following the third game.

Before hosting the Reds on Monday, D-backs skipper Torey Lovullo gave an update on outfielder Alek Thomas, who received a PRP injection as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/3s85KBjidK — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 13, 2024

“You guys are gonna wonder the timing of that. How far along is he? Where will he land? I don’t know that answer,” Lovullo said, noting he was unsure when during the rehab assignment Thomas’ discomfort flared up.

“He told us there was some discomfort, we identified that inflammation and we’re trying to get that down as fast as possible to get him back on the field. It wasn’t the news I was expecting to give you guys today.”

Does Alek Thomas have a new injury?

There is no new injury, Lovullo said. The original strain has not fully healed. Surgery has not been discussed as an option.

Lovullo did not have an exact timetable for Thomas to return to playing. He said Thomas would not start at Step 1, but at the same time this is not going to be a couple days down and right back to it.

“We’re going to keep things as active as we possibly can,” Lovullo said.

“He can still keep the range of motion with his arm and do those types of things. But running, probably standing up and firing on his legs when he’s hitting, we’re going to have to hold off on. Will we start from Block 1? No, I think it’ll be a little bit ahead of where he would be if you were starting off Day 1.”

“I think we’ll get him in some rehab games, but he’s not close to getting back in a game,” Lovullo added. “He needs to rest and let things settle down.”

Corbin Carroll has been the Diamondbacks’ everyday center fielder in Thomas’ absence, sliding from right. Carroll has graded out decently well with a defensive run saved and two outs above average in center. But Thomas is an elite defender missing from the No Fly Zone.

Jake McCarthy has received a boost in playing time against righties and provided some lineup depth (.768 OPS). Pavin Smith has made spot starts such as Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

What is a PRP injection?

PRP injections are meant to speed up healing on tendons, muscles and joints.

Using tiny blood cells and blood plasma, the idea is to charge the body’s natural healing process, according to Harvard Health.

How are Geraldo Perdomo, Eduardo Rodriguez progressing?

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is making progress more than a month removed from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Lovullo said Perdomo hit in the cages and took some live at-bats on Monday with plans to take ground balls Tuesday.

Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (left shoulder strain) started his throwing program last week and is up to 75 feet. He experienced a setback during his road back, as well, halting his throwing last month due to discomfort.

Relievers Miguel Castro and Luis Frias continue to toss up to 90-100 feet, Lovullo said. Starter Merrill Kelly is still in the treatment phase.

