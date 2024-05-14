Close
Joc Pederson thrown out late, D-backs and Kevin Newman walk off Reds anyway

May 13, 2024, 10:13 PM | Updated: 11:15 pm

Joc Pederson argues over a strikeout call with umpire Mark Carlson in the fourth inning against the...

Joc Pederson argues over a strikeout call with umpire Mark Carlson in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY DAMON ALLRED

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Kevin Newman knocked a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, at Chase Field on Monday.

Reds closer Alexis Diaz had surrendered three walks to load the bases and Newman sent the second pitch he saw into short-right field for a base hit and the win.

Newman told reporters after the game he’s working to “stay middle” at the plate more consistently.

“Stayed on (the walk-off hit) just enough and it dropped in,” Newman said.

The game-winning shot came after designated hitter Joc Pederson and manager Torey Lovullo were thrown out in the eighth inning after home plate umpire Mark Carlson called a strikeout on a clear ball.

The called strikeout came while Arizona faced a 5-4 deficit with runners on first and second. It was on an 0-2 count right after another slider from Reds pitcher Justin Wilson went even further outside and low.

“I didn’t agree with one of the (calls), I flipped my bat and he threw me out,” Pederson said postgame. “I didn’t know (flipping the bat) was illegal, so I learned something new … I didn’t say anything. I just flipped my bat and he threw me out.

“I don’t know, I was kind of confused by it too.”

It was Pederson’s third strikeout of the game. Earlier in the game, he argued another strikeout call on a checked swing.

“I wasn’t happy with that call either, but it’s baseball. Sometimes calls don’t go your way,” Pederson said. “Could I have handled the situation better? Yeah, but at the same time, I think there’s a lot of emotions in this game. I was shocked by both of them.

“I didn’t know flipping your bat was such a horrendous thing to do.”

For Lovullo, it was his 18th ejection and first this season.

Things weren’t all bad for Pederson in the game, as he hit his fifth home run of the season to start off the third inning. His shot tied the game, and the D-backs took the lead later in the inning on a sac fly by Pavin Smith.

