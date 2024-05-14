Close
Draymond Green’s and Jusuf Nurkic’s bickering continues on TNT’s Inside the NBA

May 14, 2024, 8:41 AM | Updated: 8:41 am

Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic...

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being fouled by Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at Chase Center on February 10, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Jusuf Nurkic’s Phoenix Suns and Draymond Green’s Golden State Warriors have each been 1-2-3-Cancun’d into the offseason, but the time away from their regular-season confrontations haven’t kept them from keeping a flame lit underneath their beef.

Inside the NBA’s Charles Barkley was speaking Monday night about how he midjudged the Minnesota Timberwolves because he previously didn’t trust big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, who swept past the Suns before finding themselves knotted through four games against the reigning-champion Denver Nuggets.

Green, a guest host on TNT’s postgame show, dismissed the T-Wolves’ win over the Suns because Phoenix “ain’t got no big men.”

It was subtle enough. Sure, you could say Kevin Durant is the power forward and the big man depth in Phoenix wasn’t great.

Green’s comment is only subtle if we discount his history after an early season elbow of Nurkic led to a lengthy suspension. The pair squared up with some animosty later in the year, and the flinging of insults continued on Green’s podcast and Nurkic’s social media accounts beyond that.

But any subtlety did not get past Inside the NBA co-host Shaquille O’Neal.

“The Suns ain’t got no big men? … Not one big man on the Suns?” O’Neal said, prodding Green, who suggested Durant was Phoenix’s only big.

Nurkic, wherever he is at this point in the offseason, saw Green’s words and responded on Tuesday morning:

“I see that brother still needs help,” he wrote, referencing his own words from the night Green flung his elbow into Nurkic to earn an ejection.

It would seem the Nurkic-Green beef is alive and well as the offseason is respectively in full swing for the Suns and Warriors.

Draymond Green’s and Jusuf Nurkic’s bickering continues on TNT’s Inside the NBA